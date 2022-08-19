Immuron Update on IMM-124E SARS-CoV-2 Research

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), a commercial and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform for prevention and treatment of gut-mediated diseases; today announced that it has deprioritized SARS-CoV-2 research to focus on the clinical development of our more advanced stage therapeutic drug candidates.



Immuron enters FY23 with a newly appointed CEO who is completing an assessment of the entire product portfolio, target markets, competitive advantage, and key growth drivers.

In consideration of our research findings, the rapid evolution of the virus and changing treatment landscape presents significant challenges to conduct a clinical trial for SARS-CoV-2 with IMM-124E.

Immuron has previously reported IMM-124E research investigations demonstrating neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV-2 (ASX announcements dated 13 May 2021, 15 December 2020, and 21 July 2020). The company has been pursuing the antiviral activities of IMM-124E, focusing on establishing a better understanding of the mechanism of action associated with these initial observations. CSIRO conducted Quantitative Mass Spectrometry analysis (LC-MS/MS) to identify potential antiviral agents that are significantly enriched in IMM-124E. Quantitative proteomics identified at least 53 proteins that are significantly overexpressed in IMM-124E compared to the Milk Powder control samples. This included 17 immunoglobulin-like proteins that appear to be enriched between two- to nine-fold in Immuron Colostrum drug substance and several small antimicrobial proteins known to function in defense against bacterial infections.

Immuron has dedicated significant resources to interrogate the mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 protection, however, the mechanism of how IMM-124E provides protection against SARS-CoV-2 viral infection remains unclear.

This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

