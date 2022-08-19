Insights on the Electrical Steel Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Application, End-use Industry and Region

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrical Steel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electrical steel market reached a value of US$ 35.4 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 50.5 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.07% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Electrical steel, or lamination steel, is a soft ferromagnetic material consisting of varying amounts of iron and silicon. It is commonly available in non-oriented fully processed, non-oriented semi-processed and grain-oriented variants. Electrical steel is usually cast or melted in oxygen furnaces, hot rolled for removing impurities and cooled down into the desired shape and thickness.

It is further processed to customize the existing magnetic properties of steel and combined silicon for higher permeability, lower magnetostriction and minimal power loss during alternating magnetism force. As a result, electric steel is widely used in power generators, electric motors, small relay transformers, solenoids, inductors and batteries.



Electrical Steel Market Trends

The increasing demand for electric motors across various residential, commercial and industrial sectors is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Electrical steel is widely used in the manufacturing of motors with stronger magnetic flux and torque and power generators for enhanced electromagnetic properties and minimal emissions of carbon dioxide.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of hybrid and electric (H/EVs) is providing a thrust to the market growth. Electric steel is used for reducing the weight of automotive components and enhancing aesthetics and safety. In line with this, the increasing demand for electrical steel for the transmission of power over long distances and infrastructural development activities with minimal energy losses is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of non-grain oriented electrical steel with homogeneous magnetic properties, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. It is widely used in rotating machines, electric motors, commercial power generators and consumer electronics. Other factors, including significant growth in the energy and power industries, along with the implementation of favorable government policies promoting sustainable development, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aperam, ArcelorMittal, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co. Ltd. (China Baowu Steel Group Corp. Ltd.), China Steel Corporation, JFE Holdings Inc., JSW Steel Ltd., Nippon Steel Corporation, POSCO, SIJ - Slovenian Steel Group d. d., Steel Authority of India Limited, Sumitomo Corporation, Tata Steel Limited, ThyssenKrupp AG, United States Steel Corporation and Voestalpine AG.



