Kalera Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalera Public Limited Company (Nasdaq: KAL, “Kalera” or the “Company”), a vertical farming company, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter Financial Overview

Total revenue of $1.3 million, marking an increase of $0.8 million from the second quarter last year: Foodservice revenue of $0.8 million, an increase of $0.6 million; Retail revenue of $0.5 million, an increase of $0.2 million.

Net loss of $78.7 million, or a loss of $3.92 per diluted share, which included a one-time non-cash expense for goodwill impairment of $64.3 million, the change in fair value for the contingent value rights earnout of $17.3 million and a one-time expense of $7.5 million related to the closing of the Agrico business combination and Nasdaq listing.

Adjusted EBITDA of negative $14.1 million.



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Second Quarter Operational Highlights

Welcomed Jim Leighton, a food industry veteran, as new President and CEO.

Commenced operations of large-scale vertical farming facility in Denver.

Secured strategic partnership with US Foods and began to leverage their network of 70+ distribution centers, 100+ cash and carry stores, and national footprint.

Completed listing on Nasdaq, making Kalera the first vertical farm with global operations on the exchange.

Strengthened balance sheet and improved liquidity.



Management Commentary

“We are pleased to report significant revenue growth on a year-over-year basis for the second quarter, reflecting momentum in our foodservice sales ahead of retail sales driven by our strategic partnership with US Foods,” said Jim Leighton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kalera. “In addition, we completed our listing on Nasdaq, delivering on our commitment to investors to provide more liquidity and creating opportunity for new investors to benefit from the first pure play vertical farm with leading technology and global operations.”

Kalera also announced the opening of the Denver farm in April to expand its production capacity and geographic footprint, allowing the Company to reach its goal of being the first truly vertical farming company to serve customers both regionally and nationally via foodservice, grocery, resort, hospitality, cruise line, airline and restaurant industries.

Second Quarter 2022 Consolidated Financial Review

Total revenue increased by $0.8 million, from $0.5 million for the second quarter last year to $1.3 million for the second quarter 2022. The revenue increase was reflective of the new farming facilities opened over the past 12 months. Total revenue included credits and promotions to new customers of $0.3 million served under foodservices partnerships.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased by $18.7 million, from $6.0 million for the second quarter last year to $24.6 million for the second quarter 2022. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily driven by transaction expenses of $7.5 million related to the Agrico business combination, one-time non-cash stock options expense of $8.0 million mainly due to the cancellation of the previous Kalera stock option program and increases in corporate expenses required to manage three additional farms and the international operations acquired during the fourth quarter of 2021. SG&A expenses in the second quarter of 2021 included one-time expenses of $0.2 million.

Gross operating loss for the second quarter was $96.8 million, which included one-time transaction expenses for the Agrico business combination and Nasdaq listing, one-time non-cash stock option expense of $8.0 million, and one-time non-cash expense of $64.3 million for goodwill impairment compared to a loss of $7.8 million for the same period last year.

Net loss for the second quarter was $78.7 million, or a loss of $3.92 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7.7 million, or a loss of $0.51 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $14.1 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA of negative $6.4 million for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company’s cash balance as of June 30, 2022 was $3.3 million. During and subsequent to the second quarter, the Company took important steps to increase its liquidity and strengthen its balance sheet.

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company completed the Agrico business combination, which resulted in $0.3 million in capital proceeds to Kalera. The Company also entered a 10-year, $30 million Senior Secured Credit Facility with Farm Credit of Central Florida to support capital expenditures and working capital needs of the entire Company. The facility provides $20 million in available funds for capital expenditures under a Term Loan, and $10 million to support general corporate and working capital purposes under a Revolving Loan.

Subsequent to the close of the quarter, Kalera executed a private placement in the amount of $10 million to increase its liquidity and strengthen its balance sheet.

Outlook

As a market leader in vertical farming – an industry expected to grow to $19 billion in five years* – Kalera is uniquely positioned to capitalize on significant growth opportunities. We will do this by optimizing our high-tech production capacity for sustainable lettuce, microgreens and herbs in the United States and internationally and by building out our capabilities. We plan to expand in select markets and communities that do not have accessibility to local and fresh produce, allowing us to capture an increased share of the broader U.S. lettuce and microgreens categories. We believe our growth will be supported by several key macro and micro drivers including: (1) the growing mainstream acceptance of our products, (2) heightened consumer awareness of the role food and nutrition play in long-term health and wellness, (3) growing awareness of the beneficial impact that vertical farming has on the environment relative to traditional agriculture and (4) increasing concern regarding food security on a global scale. Looking ahead, we will balance growth with disciplined capital deployment to create long-term value for our shareholders.

*according to Global Market Insights

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not financial measures presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Net loss is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures has important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. You should not consider EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

About Kalera

As a leader in controlled environmental agriculture, Kalera is driven by our belief that vertical farming can play an important role in securing access to fresh produce for a growing world population facing climate change and concerns about the future of traditional farming. Through our proprietary technology, we sustainably grow local, delicious, nutrient-rich, pesticide-free, non-GMO leafy greens year-round. Our automated, data-driven, hydroponic vertical farms produce higher yields and, use 95% less water, and 99% less land than traditional farming. Sold under the Kalera brand, our leafy greens are “better than organic” and priced competitively, always with the end consumer in mind. Kalera is headquartered in Orlando, Florida with farms in Orlando; Atlanta, Georgia; Houston, Texas; Denver, Colorado; and Kuwait, with additional farms under development. More information is available at www.kalera.com .

KALERA PUBLIC LTD CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data)

Unaudited June

30, 2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,335 $ 16,146 Trade receivables, net 1,043 795 Inventory 1,176 1,190 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,714 2,960 Total current assets 7,268 21,091 Property, plant, and equipment, net 144,256 128,162 Operating lease right-of-use assets 54,243 55,276 Goodwill — 68,421 Intangible assets, net 64,335 72,371 Equity method investment 1,326 1,322 Other non-current assets 3,629 3,353 Total assets $ 275,057 $ 349,996 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,861 $ 10,421 Financing obligation 283 — Operating lease liabilities 2,544 1,618 Accrued salaries and wages 689 717 Accrued expenses 2,915 1,964 Convertible debt 10,253 — Total current liabilities 27,545 14,720 Debt 19,779 662 Non-current operating lease liabilities 56,503 57,717 Non-current financing obligation 7,144 — Deferred underwriting fees and grants 5,349 — Earnout liabilities 13,775 — Deferred tax liability 7,159 8,447 Asset retirement obligations 1,622 1,527 Total liabilities 138,876 83,073 Commitments and contingencies (Note 19) Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $.0001 par, 72,400,000 authorized, 21,377,828 and 18,946,567 issued &

outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2 2 Additional paid in capital 305,826 331,074 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,068 ) (1,547 ) Accumulated deficit (157,579 ) (62,606 ) Total shareholders' equity 136,181 266,923 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 275,057 $ 349,996







KALERA PUBLIC LTD CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited Three Months Ended

June 30, Unaudited Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 1,289 $ 489 $ 2,766 $ 828 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) (6,271 ) (1,702 ) (11,279 ) (2,645 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses (inclusive of research and development costs) (24,612 ) (5,947 ) (35,012 ) (10,234 ) Depreciation and amortization (2,963 ) (607 ) (5,516 ) (775 ) Impairment loss (64,252 ) — (64,252 ) — Operating loss (96,809 ) (7,767 ) (113,293 ) (12,826 ) Interest (expense) income, net (588 ) 11 (817 ) 166 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities 17,250 — 17,250 — Other income 982 80 647 80 Loss from operations before income tax (79,165 ) (7,676 ) (96,213 ) (12,580 ) Income tax benefit 533 — 1,288 — Loss before equity in net loss of affiliate (78,632 ) (7,676 ) (94,925 ) (12,580 ) Equity in net loss of affiliate 23 — 48 — Net loss (78,655 ) (7,676 ) (94,973 ) (12,580 ) Currency translation adjustments (9,291 ) — (10,521 ) — Total comprehensive loss $ (87,946 ) $ (7,676 ) $ (105,494 ) $ (12,580 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (3.92 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (4.97 ) $ (1.05 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 20,043 14,929 19,125 11,999







KALERA PUBLIC LTD CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows - operating activities Net loss $ (94,973 ) $ (12,580 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,516 775 Non-cash lease expense - operating lease 1,959 1,824 Non-cash interest expense 253 — Share-based compensation expense 8,797 1,002 Loss on sale of assets 194 — Deferred income tax benefit (1,288 ) — Equity in net loss of affiliate (48 ) — Change in fair value of earnout liabilities (17,250 ) — Impairment loss 64,252 — Changes in assets and liabilities: Inventory 14 (327 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,245 (1,730 ) Trade receivables 28 (81 ) Other non-current assets (276 ) (405 ) Account payables and accrued expenses 897 4,770 Other non-current liabilities (1,752 ) (240 ) Net cash used in operating activities (32,432 ) (6,992 ) Cash flows - investing activities Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (20,921 ) (37,023 ) Payment for acquisition, net of cash acquired — (14,213 ) Net cash used in investing activities (20,921 ) (51,236 ) Cash flows - financing activities Net proceeds from issuance of common stock — 29,158 Proceeds from government grant 1,906 — Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt 10,000 — Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment for failed sale-leaseback 8,080 — Proceeds from loan facility 20,000 — Debt issuance costs (345 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 39,641 29,158 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (13,712 ) (29,070 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 16,146 113,353 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 901 — Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,335 $ 84,283 Non-cash activities: Fixed assets purchases in accounts payable 708 — Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities 7,229 — Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities (237 ) 42,858







KALERA PUBLIC LTD CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)