Outlook on the Household Wipes Global Market to 2030 - by Product Type, Material Type, Distribution Channel and Region

Household care and professional cleaning and hygiene products are an essential part of individual's life. Growth of household wipes products is attributed to high disposable income, which allows consumers to purchase appliances and other luxuries, and thereby creating high demand for specialized cleaning products. Several companies are aiming on introducing new products that are plant-based, biodegradable, and reusable therefore further gaining consumer traction.



Market Dynamics:

Among product type, disinfecting wipes segment is gaining significant traction in the market, owing to their hygiene providing nature. Growing usage of household care products can be attributed to increasing hygiene awareness, which is expected to drive growth of the global household wipes market.



Among Region, Asia Pacific is largest market share in global household wipes market over the forecast. According to India Brand Equity Foundation report on Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), July 2018, FMCG is the 4th largest sector in the Indian economy where Household and Personal Care is the leading segment, accounting for 50% of the overall market. Growing awareness, easier access and changing lifestyles are the important growth drivers for this sector.



Players operating in the global household wipes market are adopting various growth strategies to cater to increasing demand for Household Wipes. For instance, household wipes are one-time use products and decomposition of these wipes are difficult. Therefore, companies are striving to manufacture eco-friendly and chemical free products.

In December 2021, Nice-Pak, a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributer of pre-moistened wipes, launched its new Nice 'N Clean SecureFLUSH technology flushable wipes. Nice 'N Clean SecureFLUSH technology flushable wipes contain naturally derived ingredients and are made from 100 per cent biodegradable plant-based fibres.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of global household wipes market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global household wipes market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Nice-Pak Products Inc., The Clorox Company, Weiman Products LLC, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. Amway Corporation, 3M Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kao Corporation, and Rockline Industries.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global household wipes market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, household wipes manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global household wipes market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By Material Type

Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel

Market Snippet, By Region

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Key Developments

Industry Trend

4. Global Household Wipes Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Household Wipes Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Household Wipes Market, By Product Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Disinfecting Wipes

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Dusting Wipes

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Kitchen & Bathroom Wipes

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Wood & laminate Wipes

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Glass cleaner Wipes

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Stainless Steel Wipes

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Multi-Surface Wipes, Floor Wipes

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Household Wipes Market, By Material Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Antibacterial

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Non-Antibacterial

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Household Wipes Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Supermarket

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Hypermarket

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Departmental Stores

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Online Stores

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Others (Grocery, Convenience Stores, etc.

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

8. Global Household Wipes Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Region, 2017 - 2030

North America

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Countries

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Countries

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Countries

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Countries

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Analysis, By Region/Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Region/Country, 2017 - 2030

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Sub-Regions

Middle East

Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Procter & Gamble Co.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Nice-Pak Products Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

The Clorox Company

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Weiman Products LLC

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Amway Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

3M Company

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Kao Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Rockine Industries

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

10. Section

