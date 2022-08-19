Outlook on the Household Wipes Global Market to 2030 - by Product Type, Material Type, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Household Wipes Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Household care and professional cleaning and hygiene products are an essential part of individual's life. Growth of household wipes products is attributed to high disposable income, which allows consumers to purchase appliances and other luxuries, and thereby creating high demand for specialized cleaning products. Several companies are aiming on introducing new products that are plant-based, biodegradable, and reusable therefore further gaining consumer traction.
Market Dynamics:
Among product type, disinfecting wipes segment is gaining significant traction in the market, owing to their hygiene providing nature. Growing usage of household care products can be attributed to increasing hygiene awareness, which is expected to drive growth of the global household wipes market.
Among Region, Asia Pacific is largest market share in global household wipes market over the forecast. According to India Brand Equity Foundation report on Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), July 2018, FMCG is the 4th largest sector in the Indian economy where Household and Personal Care is the leading segment, accounting for 50% of the overall market. Growing awareness, easier access and changing lifestyles are the important growth drivers for this sector.
Players operating in the global household wipes market are adopting various growth strategies to cater to increasing demand for Household Wipes. For instance, household wipes are one-time use products and decomposition of these wipes are difficult. Therefore, companies are striving to manufacture eco-friendly and chemical free products.
In December 2021, Nice-Pak, a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributer of pre-moistened wipes, launched its new Nice 'N Clean SecureFLUSH technology flushable wipes. Nice 'N Clean SecureFLUSH technology flushable wipes contain naturally derived ingredients and are made from 100 per cent biodegradable plant-based fibres.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of global household wipes market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global household wipes market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Nice-Pak Products Inc., The Clorox Company, Weiman Products LLC, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. Amway Corporation, 3M Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kao Corporation, and Rockline Industries.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global household wipes market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, household wipes manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global household wipes market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Product Type
- Market Snippet, By Material Type
- Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Key Developments
- Industry Trend
4. Global Household Wipes Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Global Household Wipes Market - COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global Household Wipes Market, By Product Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Disinfecting Wipes
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Dusting Wipes
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Kitchen & Bathroom Wipes
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Wood & laminate Wipes
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Glass cleaner Wipes
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Stainless Steel Wipes
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Multi-Surface Wipes, Floor Wipes
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
6. Global Household Wipes Market, By Material Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Antibacterial
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Non-Antibacterial
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global Household Wipes Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Supermarket
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Hypermarket
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Departmental Stores
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Online Stores
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Others (Grocery, Convenience Stores, etc.
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
8. Global Household Wipes Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Region, 2017 - 2030
- North America
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030
- Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Countries
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030
- Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Countries
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030
- Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Countries
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2030
- Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Countries
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Market Share Analysis, By Region/Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Region/Country, 2017 - 2030
- Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type , 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Sub-Regions
- Middle East
- Africa
9. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
- Company Profiles
- C. Johnson & Son, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Procter & Gamble Co.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Nice-Pak Products Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- The Clorox Company
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Weiman Products LLC
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Amway Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- 3M Company
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Kao Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Rockine Industries
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
10. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xtwl8o