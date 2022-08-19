Insights on the Ferrosilicon Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Application, End-user and Region

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ferrosilicon Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ferrosilicon market reached a value of US$ 11.60 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 13.66 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.76% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Ferrosilicon (FeSi) refers to an alloy of iron and silicon that is industrially produced by reducing sand or silica in the presence of iron at very high temperatures. It is widely used in the reduction of metals from their oxides and in the deoxidization of steel and other ferrous alloys to prevent the loss of carbon from molten steel and other materials.

It is also employed in electrode coatings utilized in arc welding and in the manufacturing of iron, steel, and other ferroalloys. It has excellent strength, resistance to corrosion, abrasion and temperature, high specific gravity, and magnetism. As a result, ferrosilicon finds extensive applications in metallurgy, construction, automotive, semiconductors, chemical processing, and solar energy.



Ferrosilicon Market Trends:

Ferrosilicon is extensively utilized for inoculation, graphitization, and modification in the casting industries. As a result, the escalating demand for steel and iron from various end use sectors represents the primary factor driving the market growth.

Additionally, the growing usage of semiconductors in electronic devices is augmenting the demand for ferrosilicon for manufacturing semiconductors. Besides this, the shifting preferences toward corrosion-resistant materials for enhanced quality in construction and automotive industries, along with the rising demand for electric steel to manufacture motors, transformers and other power generation devices, are accelerating product adoption rate.

Furthermore, ferrosilicon is widely used in the production of electric steel to improve the electrical resistivity of steel. Moreover, the governing agencies of various countries are taking favorable initiatives for infrastructure development and making heavy investments in the steel industry, which is propelling the market growth.

Other factors, including rapid urbanization and industrialization, surging sales of high-end vehicles, increasing construction activities, and growing demand for consumer electronics, are also providing a positive outlook to the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd. (China National Chemical Corporation), DMS Powders, Eurasian Resources Group, Ferroglobe PLC, Finnfjord AS, Hindustan Alloys Private Limited, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Limited, Maithan Alloys Limited, Mechel PAO, OM Holdings Ltd. and Westbrook Resources Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global ferrosilicon market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global ferrosilicon market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global ferrosilicon market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Ferrosilicon Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Atomized Ferrosilicon

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Milled Ferrosilicon

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Deoxidizer

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Inoculant

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Carbon and Other Alloy Steel

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Stainless Steel

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Electric Steel

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Cast Iron

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd. (China National Chemical Corporation)

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 DMS Powders

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Eurasian Resources Group

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Ferroglobe PLC

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 Finnfjord AS

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Hindustan Alloys Private Limited

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Limited

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 Maithan Alloys Limited

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.9 Mechel PAO

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.10 OM Holdings Ltd.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Westbrook Resources Ltd.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tzui6l

Attachment