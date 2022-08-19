New York, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protein Bar Market: Market Segments: By Product Type; By Protein Content ; BySource Type ; By Distribution Channel ; and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191548/?utm_source=GNW

Proteins produced by protein bars help to improve the synthesis of protein, muscle mass, and fat. In the human body, proteins perform many roles, including cell and tissue repair, hormone and enzyme production, maintaining fluid equilibrium, and supplying energy. The source of isolated proteins in protein bars is, among others, soy, oats, poultry, and nuts. Depending on the need, protein bars are consumed as meal replacers, snacks, or for exercise support. They are available in various flavors, such as chocolate, peanut butter, caramel almond, lemon meringue, and fudge brownie.



Market Highlights

Global Protein Bar Market to surpass USD 2.3 billion by 2030 from USD 1.13 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 4.1% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30.

Global Protein Bars Market is expected to record significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing acceptance of balanced diets, which is one of the factors driving the sales of protein bars, which has resulted in an increased understanding of the value of health and wellness. In addition, due to the growing importance of healthy lifestyles and growing understanding of the health benefits of protein, a positive attitude towards sports nutrition is projected to play a crucial role in encouraging the use of supplements. Other factors likely to raise demand for protein supplements in the near future are increased use of snack-based meal replacements and demand for higher product traceability and authenticity.



Global Protein Bar Market: Segments

High protein barsSegment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global Protein Bar Market is segmented protein content into Low Protein, Medium Protein, and High Protein.The greater market share in 2019 was accounted by the Medium protein segment as it has become an essential part of life among growing consumers’ need. High protein bars are highly favored by athletes, although customers interested in maintaining a balanced protein diet prefer low protein bars. In order to achieve success in the arena, athletes are in constant need of more energy and muscles. For athletes, sports nutrition bars are tailor-made. As these bars are compact and ready to be eaten when they are busy on the field, they are ready. These bars are protein-rich and low in carbohydrate content. The increasing demand for protein bars among sports athletes is therefore expected to drive growth.



Specialty Stores segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global Protein Bar Market is segmented by Distribution Channel into Supermarket/Hypermarket, Traditional Grocery Stores, Online Retailing and Others.Based on the distribution channel, specialty stores and the modern trade segment have a revenue share of 38.6% in 2018 It is proposed that more than half the protein bar market between them and protein bar firms take this into account when designing their distribution strategies. The modern trade segment is anticipated to record a robust CAGR of more than 7.5% over the forecast period.In the protein bar market, online stores are still a comparative niche, especially when compared to modern trade and specialty store distribution channels. However, as a result of lower smartphone prices and the widely accessible 4G LTE infrastructure, better Internet infrastructure in emerging economies could allow consumers opt for online shopping portals.



Global Protein Bar Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Evolving Fitness Trends Leading to High Demand for Protein-rich Diet

Protein is an essential factor that encourages improvement in fitness. Consumers are therefore preferring to keep fit and safe with weight loss and energy goods, such as protein bars. Protein bars are gaining popularity among health-conscious customers due to their high levels of nutrition. In addition, the ideal protein balance required for a balanced lifestyle can be given by these nutritious items. Moreover, it is expected that supplementing meals with bars would improve the intake of protein without adding extra calories or carbohydrates. Such exercise habits are expected to increase the demand for protein bars since they play a major role in supplying vital nutrients and proteins, increasing energy levels and increasing muscle mass.



High Demand from Millennial Population to Boost Market Growth

One of the main factors driving developments in the food & beverage industry is the rapidly shifting customer tastes. Current trends indicate that the market for nutrition bars is expected to rise at an incredible pace in the coming years due to the steady increase in the number of health-conscious people around the world, along with the increasing awareness of the benefits of nutrition bars. In addition, over the past decade, a significant number of players have steadily joined the global market for nutrition bars because of the availability of nutrition bars of various flavors, sizes, and nutritional quality through different distribution channels. Another aspect that has played an imperative role in the popularity quotient of nutrition bars in recent years is the digital boom, as brands continue to advertise their goods through online distribution platforms, including social media, newsletters and email marketing



Restraints

Strict rules and regulation and High Cost associated with the product

Factors such as the increasing middle-class population and the penetration of organized retail are expected in the coming years to fuel the market for protein supplements. In Australia, however, the Therapeutic Goods Administration has recommended that supplements be reclassified as therapeutic goods or medicines from 2020 onwards. This development is expected to hamper the country’s current growth, which, in turn, is expected to adversely affect the growth of the regional market.



Global Protein Bar Market: Regions

Global Protein Bar Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.



Global Protein Bar Marketing North America held the largest market share of 62.1% % in the year 2018and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.16% and the regional market is projected to exhibit a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. The US is one of the region’s leading markets, accounting for the largest market share expected during the review period. Due to an emphasis on healthy eating habits, there is a growing demand for high-protein-based snacks among health-conscious consumers, which is driving the growth of the US protein bar market. Asia-Pacific, however, due to the growing number of health clubs and increasing knowledge of protein bars, is expected to rise at the highest CAGR over the forecast era. Rising health awareness is leading market players to concentrate on R&D in the European market to introduce balanced meal replacement bars with high protein content.



Competitive Landscape:

Global Protein Bar market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as Unilever PLC (UK), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Campbell Soup Company hold a substantial market share in the Global Protein Bar market. Other players analyzed in this report are Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Nissin Foods Co., Ltd (Hong Kong), ITC Limited (India), Capital Foods Limited (India), Tat Hui Foods Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company (Vietnam), and PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (Indonesia)among others.



Recently, various developments have been taking place in the market. For instance,In 2017, Prinsen Food Group B.V. acquired a German company, Gustav Berning, one of the largest producers of high quality (protein) food bars in Europe. Both companies have their own R&D facilities and large-scale production facilities for the expansion of the Active Nutrition product range.



Global Protein Bar Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA



Global Protein BarMarket: Key Players

Bedouin S.A.S

Company Overview

Business Strategy

Key Product Offerings

Financial Performance

Key Performance Indicators

Risk Analysis

Recent Development

Regional Presence

SWOT Analysis

Glanbia Plc.

Nutrition &Santé SAS

Atlantic Grupa D.D.

B.V. Vurense Snack Industrie

Artenay Bars

SAS

Prinsen Food Group B.V.

SternLife GmbH & Co. KG

anona GmbH

Halo Foods Ltd.

Leader Foods OY

FrankoniaSchokoladenwerke GmbH

Global Protein Bar Market report also contains analysis on:



Global Protein Bar market segments:

By Product Type:

Energy protein bars

Meal replacement bars

Women protein bars

Low-Carb protein bars

Others

By Protein source type:

Plant Protein

Animal Protein

By protein content:



Low Protein (0-15 gm)

Medium Protein (16 gm - 25 gm)

High Protein (Above 25 gm)

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Stores

Other

Protein BarMarketDynamics

Protein BarMarketSize

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191548/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________