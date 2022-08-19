The Global EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market size is expected to reach $258.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 12.8% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Hardware Type, By Deployment Type, By End User, By Education System, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315000/?utm_source=GNW

Governments all over the world are issuing funding and grants to assist educational institutions in adopting cutting-edge teaching methods. In addition, governments can thereby support the digitization of educational systems in their various areas and nations. The market for digital classrooms is driven by the rising demand for digital education.



Modern classrooms that are outfitted with integrated learning technologies, such as audience response systems, specialized software, and projectors, among others, to provide a better learning environment are known as "digital classrooms." In order to teach effectively, the digital classroom is also concentrating on the development of cutting-edge technologies. This action would enable instructors to engage with their students and have a beneficial impact on the e-learning business. The need for digital content that can give students the knowledge they want has recently expanded across a wide range of educational institutions.



Online learning resources are already being adapted by certain schools with excellent ICT to lessen the strain of teachers. The use of digital content will also change the entire traditional teaching approach to make lessons more interactive and collaborative. Additionally, the adoption of learning analytics & cloud computing in digital classrooms is predicted that will further propel market expansion in the coming years because these features aid to reduce spending on information technology (IT) systems.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The pandemic’s onset has significantly raised the need for EdTech solutions. Due to the widespread acceptance of the online teaching-learning paradigm, educational institutions are now utilizing EdTech and smart classroom solutions for ongoing operations, exams, training, and other activities at colleges and universities. For vendors of edtech, the growing demand has created new opportunities. Adoption of EdTech solutions like LMS has also increased as a result of the increase in demand. The requirement to maintain educational institutions operating during the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a rise in demand for EdTech solutions. Owing to the pandemic, some European nations are concentrating on online learning and employment.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing Usage Of Ml And Ai In Smart Learning



The eLearning experiences are made more individualized owing to the growing utilization AI and ML technology. Learners can access relevant information relating to user-interest domains due to machine learning (ML) algorithms that help forecast results based on historical data. With the aid of AI and ML technologies, eLearning content may be delivered by EdTech solutions in a tailored manner. In business settings, employees receive the information they require quickly thanks to customized online training programmes that support them in achieving their unique goals.



Rising Investment In Education Sector



Governments throughout the world have raised their spending on education, and the majority of nations have increased the share of investment in GDP. Governments are investing in a range of new and existing projects to meet the increased need for meeting the educational demands of future generations. Higher education institutions are encouraged and developed by greenfield projects. For example, the construction of a new Indian Institute of Technology is expected to cost the Indian government over USD 3.0 billion (IITs).



Market Restraining Factors



Growing Security And Privacy Concerns



With IoT-enabled smart smartphones and electronic wearables, educational institutions and businesses acquire a range of data in the linked environment, including information about students. Educational institutions and businesses also have access to the learner’s location and other relevant data, which could result in a privacy breach. This information can be extremely valuable to hackers. Since educational IT infrastructure might not be as safeguarded as needed to be at a corporate level, access to this data can be easily obtained.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market is segmented into Hardware (Interactive Displays, Interactive Projectors and Other Hardware), Software and Services. The interactive displays segment recorded the largest revenue share in the EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market in 2021. Interactive displays support tech-enhanced educational collaboration and social learning. Additionally, these students are 13% more certain to feel comfortable participating in class debates. Students could utilize devices to engage in class surveys, quizzes, and games, and then evaluate the findings in real time by establishing an audience response system on the interactive display.



Education System Outlook



By education system, the EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market is divided into Learning Management System, Student Information & Administration System, Student Collaboration System, Student Response System, Learning and Gamification, Test Preparation, Classroom Management System, Document Management System and Talent Management System. Student Information & Administration System segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market in 2021. A management information system utilized by businesses in the education sector to address student data is known as a student management system, a student information system (SIS), school administration software, or student administration system.



End-User Outlook



On the basis of end-user, the EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market is bifurcated into K-12 and Higher Education. The K-12 segment recorded a significant revenue share in the EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market in 2021. Online videos have the important advantage of saving time. Since watching the video can be done at one’s own pace, it is ideal for both busy students and those who need to brush up on their knowledge. Owing to the shift in perspective, educational videos help viewers retain their knowledge more effectively.



Deployment Type Outlook



Based on deployment type, the EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market is classified into Cloud and On-Premises. The on-premises segment acquired a significant revenue share in the EdTech and Smart Classrooms market in 2021. It is due to the rising cybersecurity problems among companies and institutions. Along with that, there are many educational institutions which are investing in the adoption of latest hardware, software and services for providing better education to the students.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. Asia Pacific acquired a substantial revenue share in the EdTech and Smart Classrooms market in 2021. China has made significant investments in educational materials and ICT infrastructure over the past few decades, which has advanced the use of technology in education. In recent years, China has seen a rise in the popularity of online learning. Internet users learning are multiplying rapidly.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Apple, Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Instructure, Inc., and Udemy, Inc.



Strategies deployed in EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Sep-2021: SAP came into a partnership with JFF Labs, one of the critical connections between traditional systems and new technology, financial models, and forward-leaning leaders. This partnership aimed to develop the Skill Immersion Lab, an effort to meld VR technology along with instructor guidance & discussion.



Jun-2019: Lenovo entered into a partnership with Clever, the most widely used rostering portal in K–12 schools. This partnership aimed to assist in removing barriers for teachers, offering them a solution, which would save them valuable instructional time. The Clever and LanSchool integration would remove several of the pain points, that teachers & students generally experience when utilizing classroom management software.



Jan-2018: Microsoft formed a partnership with PowerSchool, an education technology standard-bearer. Under this partnership, Microsoft announced that its Office 365 products would be integrated into Unified Classroom like OneNote, OneDrive, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and OneNote Class Notebook.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Mar-2022: Lenovo expanded its edtech solutions with EdVision. In this updated Lenovo EdVisions program, smarter technologies, which engineer smarter classrooms for students are offered to fulfill the requirements of the future. The program would deliver distance learning solutions along with technology like Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365 Education, for schools & industry partners to encourage the digital transformation of education.



Oct-2021: Instructure unveiled Impact by Instructure is available for K-12 institutions. This product is developed to assist institutions to support teachers in the usage of education technologies, effortlessly locate new platforms, and analyze the impact they have on student engagement and results.



Mar-2021: Lenovo introduced a new generation of laptops. This generation of the laptop is developed for education and supported by wide-ranging software & services portfolio to facilitate learning in a new world. Providing a wider choice of Windows or Chromebook systems powered by AMD or Intel processors, these laptops would offer durability within distinctive designs and involve features, which would assist students and educators transition between classroom & remote learning.



Jan-2020: Lenovo launched a New Portfolio of Smarter Technology for Education with VR Classroom 2. This product is a comprehensive solution for teaching with VR, offering fully integrated hardware, training, content, and support developed particularly for middle schools and high schools.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Sep-2021: Microsoft took over TakeLessons, a start-up with a website. This acquisition aimed to offer opportunities for individuals to find educational content, and not just in the business realm. In addition, this acquisition would expand Microsoft’s reach in edtech.



Jun-2018: Microsoft completed its acquisition with Flipgrid, a video-based tool that allows for discussion across digital devices. This acquisition would bring Flipgrid pricing in collaboration with Office 365 Education which is also free for schools.



