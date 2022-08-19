New York, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Market: Focus on Technology; Target Tested & Food Tested – Analysis & Forecast 2018-2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05400281/?utm_source=GNW

The demand for food safety testing is rising because of the changing food habits, mass catering, and globalization of the food supply. In order to capture this current demand of food safety testing solutions, companies across the globe are relentlessly striving to provide safety to the food that they manufacture or supply. The technologies that are being widely used for the testing system include polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based technique, immunoassay, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), rapid culture detection, and biosensors, among others. New tests such as gluten sensitivities, intolerance, food fraud, rapid pathogen detection, pesticides, and antibiotics, among others, are also being introduced in the market.



Food safety testing technologies are witnessing an increase in the usage by the food manufacturers and the laboratories because of their fast detection feature which in turn lowers the chances of food recalls thus leading to long shelf life of the products. The globalization in the food industry is the major challenge for the food safety testing systems & services market. Different regional regulations and oversight between countries could result in supply chain uncertainties and affect the food safety testing industry. As food safety testing becomes more accurate, new technologies may detect contamination that older systems might have missed. But if the manufacturers continue employing these testing technologies and fix the safety issues they detect along the food supply chains, recall instances could decline over time. Further, the rising concerns over global food security and sustainability have led to extensive investments by the various governments across the globe. The key players in the global food safety testing market are expanding their product and service offerings by working upon different food testing patterns and technologies.



The report is a compilation of the different segments of the global food safety testing systems & services market, including market breakdown by the target tested, technology, food tested, and different geographical areas. Herein, the revenue generated from the different target tested such as pathogen, residue, allergens, GMO testing, pesticides, toxins, and others; technology, such as PCR, immunoassay, inductive coupled plasma, culture media, chromatography, and others; and food tested, such as meat & poultry, processed food, dairy products, fruits & vegetables, seafood, and others, are tracked to calculate the overall market size. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed summary of the market.



The report answers the following questions about the global food safety testing systems & services market:



• What was be the size, in terms of value ($million) of the food safety testing systems & services market in 2017 and what will be the growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2022?

• What is the market size for food safety testing systems & services for different types of target tested including pathogens, residue, toxins, allergens, GMO, and others?

• What was the revenue generation of food safety testing systems & services for different food tested in 2017 and what is their growth prospect?

• What is the market size of different technologies in food testing with their respective growth prospects and the key developments?

• What is the food safety testing systems & services market size for different regions on the basis of various target tested and food tested?

• What are the key trends and opportunities in the market pertaining to countries included in different geographical regions?

• How attractive is the market for different stakeholders present in the industry by analyzing the futuristic scenario of food safety testing?

• What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for food safety testing systems & services during the forecast period?

• What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global food safety testing systems & services market?

• What kind of new strategies is being adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

• What is the competitive strength of the key players in the food safety testing market by analyzing through market share analysis for both the systems manufacturers and service providers?



The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the food safety testing market by the players.



Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the regional split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). Each region details the individual push and pull forces in addition to the key players from that region. SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc. Bureau Veritas SA, TUV SUD, ALS Limited, Mérieux NutriSciences, AsureQuality Ltd, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Genetic ID NA, Inc., and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings are some of the prominent service providers in the food safety testing systems & services market. The market has the presence of a large number of small-sized to medium-sized laboratories offering various food testing services to the government and food manufacturing companies. Apart from this, the leading food testing systems manufacturers in the market are 3M, Thermo Fisher, Neogen Corporation, Qiagen, BioMerieux, Bio Rad Laboratories, Merck Millipore, and Agilent Technologies, among others."



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05400281/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________