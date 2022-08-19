Verano Announces the Opening of Zen Leaf Clarksburg, the Company’s Fourth West Virginia Dispensary and 111th Location Nationwide

Zen Leaf Clarksburg is located at 254 Emily Drive, a busy thoroughfare with an average daily traffic count of 17,520 vehicles 1

The dispensary is based in Harrison County, which has a population over 65,000 2

Verano’s active operations span 13 states, comprised of 111 dispensaries and 13 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1 million square feet of cultivation capacity



CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of Zen Leaf Clarksburg on Friday, August 19, 2022, the Company’s fourth dispensary in West Virginia and 111th nationwide. Zen Leaf Clarksburg, located at 254 Emily Drive, is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., local time.

Zen Leaf Clarksburg joins Verano’s three additional West Virginia Zen Leaf locations in Morgantown, Westover and Wheeling. According to West Virginia’s Office of Medical Cannabis, there are currently over 11,400 approved medical cannabis patients in the state. West Virginia medical cannabis sales are projected to reach $29 million by 2026, as reported by MJBiz Factbook 2022.

“We’re excited to open Zen Leaf Clarksburg, our fourth dispensary in West Virginia, to continue serving the state’s growing medical cannabis community,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “With the addition of Zen Leaf Clarksburg, we are now well-positioned to serve patients in central West Virginia, and look forward to welcoming the medical cannabis community to experience our patient-centric hospitality and care.”

Across West Virginia, Verano has permits issued by West Virginia’s Office of Medical Cannabis to operate a cultivation and processing facility, along with seven total medical cannabis dispensaries that are projected to continue opening in 2022 and 2023, subject to customary approvals.

As a demonstration of Verano’s commitment to provide a convenient and reliable experience for West Virginia patients, Zen Leaf offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations at no cost to the patient, and provides patient-centric concierge services via phone (304-557-1141), email, web chat and text to address patient questions and inquiries.

For more information about Zen Leaf Clarksburg medical cannabis dispensary, visit ZenLeafDispensaries.com.

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, and MÜV™. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. states, with active operations in 13, including 13 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

