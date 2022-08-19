New York, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ambulatory EHR Market: Market Segments: By Delivery Mode ; By Application ; By End-User ; and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191591/?utm_source=GNW

Detailed and detailed information about each patient is obtained using these systems and full documentation of their wellbeing is recorded. The details include medical history, prescription and allergies, immunization status, personal statistics, results of laboratory studies, demographics, and others. This device is primarily used by healthcare practitioners in their clinics and hospitals to hold their patients’ medical records.



Market Highlights

Ambulatory EHR Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 5.5% in 2030.

Ambulatory EHR Market to surpass USD 7.4 Billion by 2030 from USD 4.8 Billion in terms of value growing at a CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. Growing government funding for the implementation of EHR solutions and the need to minimize healthcare costs are expected to drive the outpatient EHR market over the years projected. In addition, the simplified introduction of billing management and automated data entry is expected to fuel the demand in the coming years. Furthermore, factors such as the minimal billing time needed, the safe sharing of medical information, and the support for clinical decisions are expected to fuel the demand over the forecast period.



Ambulatory EHR Market: Segments

Cloud-based solutions Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 13.2% during 2020-30

Ambulatory EHR Market is segmented by delivery mode as on-premise and cloud-based solutions. The cloud-based solutions segment is estimated to lead the market with a share of over XX.X% which is mainly driven by the advantages associated with cloud-based solutions, which include flexibility and cost reductions in healthcare delivery. The need to install hardware and purchase software licenses is also reduced by cloud-based solutions, contributing to a significant reduction in deployment costs. Cloud-based outpatient EHR solutions include compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) through bank-level security data centers and high-level encryption methods that render data unreadable to any unauthorized individual. These benefits drive the demand in the outpatient EHR market for cloud-based solutions.



Hospital Owned Ambulatory Centers Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Ambulatory EHR Market is segmented by End-user into independent centers, hospital-owned ambulatory centers, and others. The Hospitals- owned ambulatory organizations segment accounted for the largest revenue share of XX.X% in 2019 due to the growing number of hospitals involved in the expansion and less operational cost due to EHR. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the expanding patient base in hospital-owned outpatient centers are contributing to the rapid adoption of these solutions. However, to provide cost-effective alternatives, independent centers are gaining interest in ASC’s ownership. In addition, policymakers are urging hospitals and clinics around the world to move conventional health records to an electronic format.



Ambulatory EHR Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Adoption of EHR Solutions in Developed Markets

HCIT sector is widely regarded as one of the fastest-growing sectors, which is largely benefiting from government regulations. A core component of HCIT is EHRs. Ambulatory EHRs are a digital version of medical records of outpatient treatment. Data such as demographics, progress records, prescriptions, care plans, vital signs, medical history, immunizations, laboratory data, and reports on radiology are included. Ambulatory EHRs help to quickly share knowledge and contact between healthcare providers about healthcare. The growing adoption of EHR solutions, coupled with incentives and payment changes, is likely to drive the outpatient EHR market during the forecast era.



Government Initiatives to Enhance Patient Health Record Portals

Factors driving the growth of the outpatient EHR market include the growing need for fluid flow of information and technical advances in healthcare and government initiatives to sustain and develop portals for patient health records. In order to preserve and develop patient health record portals, governments are also making growing investments. In order to turn the healthcare sector into the electronic age, the federal government in the United States has made many investments. Under this act, hospitals and physicians that implement EMR systems earn benefits. In addition, the initiative seeks to maintain healthcare efficiency and decrease spending on medical services in the U.S. In order to minimize their operating costs, healthcare organizations in the country are also implementing EHR programs. The rapid adoption of HCITs is therefore boosting the growth of the outpatient EHR market.



Restrain

Regulatory Barriers and Heavy Investment on Infrastructure

Many healthcare providers actually do not have the appropriate resources to address complicated healthcare circumstances. Providers need to invest extensively in infrastructural growth to effectively introduce ambulatory EHR solutions. In terms of Its infrastructure, investments are needed to increase the capacity for data storage and processing. Seeking the requisite investments to build this infrastructure presents a significant challenge to healthcare provider’s already strained financial resources. The maintenance of this infrastructure would also entail additional investments. Vendors often adopt various data formats and standards due to the lack of established standards, making it difficult to share real-time data with partner systems, thus raising the difficulty of efficient sharing of health information.



Ambulatory EHR Market: Key Players

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, and SWOT Analysis.



eMDs, Inc.

Athenahealth Inc.

Cerner Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Epic Systems Corporation

Greenway Health

Medhost

Medical Information Technology Inc.

Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC



Ambulatory EHR Market: Regions

Ambulatory EHR Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



Ambulatory EHR Market in North America led the market with a lion share of more than XX.X% in 2019 and is projected to maintain its lead over the forecast period while Europe held the second-largest share. North America’s dominance can be attributed to the rapid introduction of EHR programs, a rising array of government measures to promote healthcare, and the region’s growing geriatric population. Due to high investment by governments, non-profit organizations, and the private sector in EHR systems, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. In different countries such as India and China, the rising aging population, and increasing incidences of chronic diseases are the factors responsible for growth. The area also has a better network of hospitals and training programs that increase the presence of general practitioners and outpatient care services.



Competitive Landscape:

The Ambulatory EHR market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as Epic Systems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH, US) hold a substantial market share in the Ambulatory EHR market. Other players analyzed in this report are CPSI (US), NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (US), eClinicalWorks (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), Modernizing Medicine, Inc. (US), Medical Transcription Billing Corporation (MTBC, US), Amazing Charts, LLC (US), Greenway Health (US), eMDs, Inc. (US), NetSmart Technologies (US), and CureMD (US) among others.



Key players are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as product launches in the global nutritional supplement market. For instance, In January 2020, MTBC (US) acquired CareCloud Corporation (US) that helped MTBC yield greater operating efficiencies, accelerate growth, and provide more flexibility for future expansion.



Ambulatory EHR Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Ambulatory EHR Market report also contains analysis on:



Ambulatory EHR Market Segments:

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premise

By Application:

Practice Management

Patient Management

e-Prescribing

Referral Management

Population Health Management

Decision Support

Health Analytics

By End-user:

Hospital-Owned Ambulatory Centers

Independent Centers

Ambulatory EHR Market Dynamics

Ambulatory EHR Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

