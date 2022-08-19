The smart port market is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 1.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 24.3%

New York, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Port Market by Technology, Elements, Throughput Capacity, Port Type - and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797097/?utm_source=GNW

Compared to the road, rail, and air modes of transportation, this mode of transportation is more affordable and practical for international trade. A combination of pent-up demand being released, inventory replacement, and restocking led to a recovery in maritime commerce in 2021. Along with changes in purchasing habits and the growth of the e-commerce market, there was a movement in consumption patterns away from services and toward things like health products and pharmaceuticals as well as home office equipment. There was a lack of shipping capacity, containers, and equipment in 2021 due to the unexpected increase in demand following the dire circumstances in 2020 brought on by the epidemic. In order to close this supply-demand imbalance, several shipowners are turning to new-build purchases or the use of refurbished vessels.

The environment is always changing, making it very difficult to prevent data from being out of alignment or even missing in ports.The ability of ports to efficiently gather and exchange data will be hampered by any potential dead zones.



Automated ports face this difficulty since, in contrast to conventional ones, they are unable to contain problems at particular tasks or steps in the process, demanding ongoing close coordination across operations.Every year, there are millions of cyberattacks and data breaches, which is alarming for online safety.



Security hasn’t always been a key issue when a product is being designed because the idea of integrating physical objects with the internet is still a relatively new one.This problem is anticipated to be a significant one, particularly in ports where the materials handled are frequently valuable cargo.



A number of businesses are also introducing goods without thoroughly testing them for secure connections in order to gain the first mover advantage, which creates a vulnerability for data breaches. The usage of hardcoded or default passwords, which can result in security breaches, is a significant problem for loT security.





The Internet of Things (IoT) segment, by technology, is expected to be the fastest growing market from 2022 to 2027

There are four types of technology are used for the smart port the internet of things (IoT), blockchain, process automation, and artificial intelligence (AI).The internet of things(IoT) is a recent technology revolution that is mostly used in smart homes, smart cities, and also smart ports globally.



As every smart port is completely automated and has featured an IoT smart port for all connected devices such as smart sensors, data centers, and wireless devices.There are many types of sensors like ultrasonic sensors, inertial sensors, imaging sensors, radars, and RFID readers which are widely used to collect data and transform the port into a smart port.



Infrastructure that is the Internet of Things (IoT) enabled and container management that ensures IoT adoption across the maritime industry.In terms of performance monitors mounted to pumps, engines, or gates to acquire real-time data on speed and reliability of performance, smart ports with loT can simplify repairs and maintenance.



Additionally, a loT of port can stop upcoming security vulnerabilities. creating an alert system that is cloud-connected and can aid in efficient loss prevention A integrity of data can be confirmed using digital seals at every security level to avoid theft.



The extensively busy ports segment, by throughput capacity, is expected to be the largest market from 2022 to 2027

The throughput capacity segments have three types includes extensively busy ports, moderately busy ports, and scarcely busy ports.A capacity of more than 19 million TEUs is handled annually by the extremely busy ports.



China, Singapore, and South Korea are some of the regions with ports that are considered to be extremely active ports on a worldwide scale.These regions serve as important trade corridors.



These ports have smart infrastructure and have made large investments in port features like terminal automation, cargo handling, smart infrastructure, safety, and security, and port community systems.



Asia Pacific: The largest and the fastest growing region in the smart port market

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global smart port market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2022–2027.Due to its abundance of raw resources and labor, the Asia Pacific region has recently become a center for global manufacturing.



As a result of an increase in the export of manufactured and raw materials, there is a major increase in the demand for container ships in this region.Additionally, Asia accounted for the greatest portion of the world’s maritime trade, which is predicted to grow and fuel demand for ships, according to the UNCTDA Review of Maritime Transport 2021.



The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries+ (OPEC) members’ cuts to oil supply, on the other hand, impacted the tanker trade because of low oil demand, excessive stocks, and low oil prices.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 35%, and Tier 3- 25%

• By Designation: C-Level- 30%, D-Level- 20%, and Others- 50%



By Region: Asia Pacific– 60%, North America – 10%, Europe – 18%, Middle East & Africa – 8%, and South America– 4%



Note: “Others” include sales managers, engineers, and regional managers

The tiers of the companies are defined based on their total revenue as of 2021: Tier 1: >USD 1 billion, Tier 2: USD 500 million–1 billion, and Tier 3:

The smart port market is dominated by major globally established players. The leading players in the smart port market are ABB (Switzerland), Accenture (Ireland), IBM (US), Siemens (Germany), General Electric (US), Trelleborg (Sweden), Wipro (India), Port of Rotterdam (Netherlands), Royal Haskoning (Netherlands), Kalmar (Finland), Ramboll Group (Denmark), Microsoft (US), Abu Dhabi Port (UAE), TCS (India), and Navis (US) and others.



Study Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the smart port market, by element (terminal automation & cargo handling, port community systems, traffic management systems, smart port infrastructure, smart safety & security), throughput capacity (extensively busy ports, moderately busy ports, scarcely busy ports), technology (internet of things (IoT), blockchain, process automation, artificial intelligence (AI)), port type (seaports and inland ports) and region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America). It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.

The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market, which include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value, and future trends in the smart port market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

1. The report identifies and addresses the key markets for smart port technology and services, which would help smart port infrastructure authority review the growth in demand.

2. The report helps system providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797097/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________