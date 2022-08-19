Sales Performance Management Global Market Report 2022-2026: Featuring Key Players SAP, Oracle, Xactly, Anaplan & Others

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sales Performance Management Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global SPM market is expected to grow from $4.77 billion in 2021 to $5.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. The SPM market is expected to reach $10.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.5%.



North America was the largest region in the SPM market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the SPM market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing automation is expected to propel the growth of the SPM market going forward. Automation is a set of operational and analytical functions used to automate and combine back-office operational sales activities. Major players in the SPM market are adopting automation processes to increase operational efficiency and effectiveness.

For instance, according to Oracle Netsuite, a US-based computer software company, the number of organizations in the United States that have fully automated at least one function has risen to 31% in 2020. Also, 60% of US retailers implemented AI and automated processes in 2020, up from 35% during the prior year. Hence, the increasing automation in business and business processes will drive the market for SPM.



New product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the SPM market. Major companies operating in the SPM sector are focused on developing new innovative products to strengthen their position. For instance, in January 2021, Salesforce, a US-based cloud-based software company, launched Loyalty Management, a solution that allows companies to build intelligent loyalty programs for both B2B and B2C customers with a flexible, configurable, and quickly deployable solution that fits their specific needs across industries such as retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, travel, and hospitality. Companies can use this solution to develop more personalized customer experiences, change loyalty programs to meet changing customer expectations, and help generate business value by generating loyal, lifetime customers.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Solutions; Services

2) By Organization: Large Enterprises; Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

3) By Deployment: On-premises; Cloud

4) By Vertical: BFSI; Telecommunications; Manufacturing; Energy and Utilities; Consumer Goods and Retail; Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals; Other Verticals





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Sales Performance Management Market Characteristics



3. Sales Performance Management Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Sales Performance Management



5. Sales Performance Management Market Size And Growth



6. Sales Performance Management Market Segmentation

7. Sales Performance Management Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Sales Performance Management Market



9. China Sales Performance Management Market



10. India Sales Performance Management Market



11. Japan Sales Performance Management Market



12. Australia Sales Performance Management Market



13. Indonesia Sales Performance Management Market



14. South Korea Sales Performance Management Market



15. Western Europe Sales Performance Management Market



16. UK Sales Performance Management Market



17. Germany Sales Performance Management Market



18. France Sales Performance Management Market



19. Eastern Europe Sales Performance Management Market



20. Russia Sales Performance Management Market



21. North America Sales Performance Management Market



22. USA Sales Performance Management Market



23. South America Sales Performance Management Market



24. Brazil Sales Performance Management Market



25. Middle East Sales Performance Management Market



26. Africa Sales Performance Management Market



27. Sales Performance Management Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Sales Performance Management Market



29. Sales Performance Management Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

SAP

Oracle

Xactly

Anaplan

Varicent

beqom

Salesforce

Iconixx

IBM Corporation

Callidus Software Inc.

Gryphon Networks

CellarStone

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o6ndwa