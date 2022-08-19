The global pulse ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 20.7 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 25.9 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 4.6%

New York, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pulse Ingredients Market by Type, Source, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05751891/?utm_source=GNW

North America and Asia contributed to a significant share of the overall pulse ingredients market. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market, among all the regions.



The pulse ingredients market, based on source, is estimated to be dominated by pea segment during the forecast period”.

Peas serve as a source of minerals such as iron, zinc, magnesium, and phosphorus that aid in promoting good health.Since fresh peas are seasonal, dried peas are used in several food processing applications as they are available throughout the year.



Pea-derived ingredients such as pea starches, pea proteins, and pea flours are being used as the main ingredients in a growing number of products such as bakery products, confectionery products, snacks, soups & sauces, pasta & noodles, and dairy products.The usage of pea starch has rapidly evolved in the past years, which has contributed significantly to the food & beverage, pet food, textile, and pharmaceutical industrial applications.



Emsland Group (Germany) is one of the leading players offering pea starch, pea protein, and pea fiber with application in food products such as meat, poultry, fish & seafood, and snacks.



The pulse ingredients market, based on type, is projected to be dominated by flour segment ”.

Pulses are the nitrogen-fixing crops that reduce the need for chemical fertilization and improve environmental sustainability.Pulse flour is produced from the hull of pulses, such as chickpeas, peas, beans, and lentils.



These flours provide nutritional benefits such as protein fortification, dietary fiber enrichment, and low-calorie formulation as well as yield improvement in various food products. Players like Blue Ribbon Group, Anchor Ingredients etc. are offering a range of pulse flour including peas flour, lentils flour, chickpeas flour, beans flours etc. to the market consumer.



North America to account for second largest share during the forecast period.

Growth in the population of health-conscious consumers has fueled the demand for food products that have a high content of protein and fiber.This has compelled manufacturers to incorporate ingredients made of pulses in order to cater to the consumers’ requirements.



As consumers seek healthier alternatives to everyday foods, more and more snacks are being reformulated to contain pulse ingredients.In fact, 7% of all snack food launches in North America in 2020 contained pulses including peas, lentils, chickpeas and beans.



Pulses are gluten-free, nutrient-dense, plant-based ingredients that contribute to an improved sustainability profile in snack foods and extruded products. For example, breakfast cereal reformulated to include 15% Canadian pea flour or Canadian lentil flour had improved Nutrient Balance Scores and greenhouse gas emissions.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: Managers – 25%, D-Level- 30%, and C-Level- 45%

• By Region: Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific – 35%, North America - 25%, RoW – 10%



Leading players profiled in this report:

• ADM (US)

• Roquette Frères (France)

• Ingredion (US)

• The Scoular Company (US)

• Axiom Foods, Inc., (US)

• PURIS (US)

• Emsland Group (Germany)

• AGT Food and Ingredients (Canada)

• Batory Foods (US)

• Vestkron Milling M/S (Norway)

• Dakota Ingredients (US)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the pulse ingredients market on the basis of type, application, source and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global pulse ingredients market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the pulse ingredients market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the pulse ingredients market is flourishing

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05751891/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________