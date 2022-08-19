New York, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scar Treatment Market: Market Segments: By Treatment Type ; By Scar Type ; By End User ; and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191567/?utm_source=GNW

Any burn injury or other trauma disorder, including surgery, may cause a scar. The appearance and care of a scar after an injury depends on many factors that reduce the scars but do not eradicate them. Many factors may be responsible for the formation of atrophic skin scars, such as long-term exposure to inflammatory conditions, injuries, surgery, or other genetic factors. Gentle washing agents, moisturizers, and soaps, which are not harsh and irritant to the skin, but extract bacteria, dirt, and oil from the skin, are one of the corrective steps initially applied.



Market Highlights

Global Scar Treatment Market to surpass USD 63.7 billion by 2030 from USD 18.6 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 11.3% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30

The key factors contributing to the growth of the global scar treatment market are the growing disposable income, increasing prevalence of skin diseases, ongoing technological developments related to scar treatment, increasing appearance awareness among individuals, and increasing awareness of the use of various scar treatments. Due to the rising knowledge among people about aesthetics, the Scar treatment market is developing at a rapid pace. The revenue growth created by the sales of scar treatment products and services is directly attributable to growing economic growth and rising levels of personal disposable income globally.







Global Scar Treatment Market: Segments

Laser Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of XX.X% during 2019-30

Global Scar Treatment Market is segmented by treatment type into the topical, surface, laser, injectable, and surgical. The greater market share in 2019 was accounted for the topical segment and the demand for topical scar treatment products is attributed to the prevalence of skin diseases, such as acne, which is growing, leading to the development of scars. In addition, creams, oils, gels, gel pads, and others are classified into the topical scar treatment market. Of these, due to the large availability of successful anti-scar creams at reasonable prices and their lower risks of side effects and easy application, the cream group dominated the market. Whereas, the laser segment is expected to see the fastest growth in the scar treatment market during the forecast period. Compared to the different topical ointments available, laser treatments are more advanced treatments for scars, as the former helps remove scars within a few hours to a few days.



Keloid and Hypertonic Scarsegment to grow with the highest CAGR of XX.X% during 2019-30

Global Scar Treatment Market is segmented by scar type into atrophic and acne scars, keloid and hypertonic scars, contracture scars, and stretch marks. Based on scar type, atrophic and acne scar held the largest share in 2018 in terms of revenue on account of the high prevalence among adolescents of these disorders, due to hormonal changes and their poor eating habits. Moreover, over 90% of adolescents have acne, which leads to high demand for treatments such as chemical peeling, laser therapy, and dermabrasion. Whereas, during the predicted period, the keloid and hypertonic categories are expected to experience the fastest growth. This is primarily due to the rising number of surgical operations, burn injuries, and cases of traumatic wounds. As a result, treatments such as laser therapy and those using silicone sheets are growing in number, further contributing to the rapid growth of the demand for scar treatment.







Global Scar Treatment Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Skin Diseases

The prevalence of skin diseases is a major factor that drives the global growth of the demand for scar care. Owing to prolonged exposure to pollutants and ultraviolet ( UV) radiation, resulting in sunburn, decreased skin elasticity, and hair loss, skin disorders, such as psoriasis, eczema, vitiligo, and photoaging, are growing in prevalence. These conditions can lead to the development of scars without adequate care and management on time. Various other skin conditions can also contribute to scar development, such as acne, burns, post-surgical scars, and stretch marks due to pregnancy or changes in body weight. Acne is the most prevalent dermatological disease that has infected most of the population of the world; it can potentially lead to scarring. Scar-treatment products are used to cure this skin condition and overcome the adverse effects of UV radiation.



Favorable reimbursement policies

The rise in favorable reimbursement plans for the treatment of different scar conditions is fueling demand in the United States for scar treatment. In addition, a major factor contributing to the scar care demand in the country is the reimbursement for burns, trauma, and postoperative surgical procedures. Key opinion leaders have noted that in terms of estimating the size of the scar management market, the lack of international apex organizations and data collection systems creates a vacuum. However, the sharing of ideas and case studies by experts is likely to lead to the development of new treatment solutions and greater penetration of products and services for scar treatment in the scar treatment market.



Restraints

Lack of skilled professionals

The shortage of trained specialists in the treatment of scars is expected to impede the growth of the global market for scar treatment. Adverse or severe side effects can result from imparting insufficient training to the professional performing the scar treatment. The global demand for scar treatment is technology-driven. Because of improved performance and results, the introduction of new technology into the market increases the demand for these systems. The high cost of these new devices, however, raises the issue of affordability, which hampers the growth of the global market for scar treatment, especially in developing countries. In addition, medical equipment and goods are impacted by the lack of reimbursement.



Global Scar Treatment Market: Regions

Global Scar Treatment Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



Global Scar Treatment Market in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2018is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period owing to the quick adoption of advanced products. In addition, high levels of awareness about aesthetic appeal led to market development in U.K as it is a big contributor to the European economy. According to the British Association of Cosmetic, Reconstructive and Esthetic Surgeons (BAPRAS), as a result of the growing number of NHS plastic surgery units and centers in the UK, the market for aesthetic plastic surgery and scar care is growing. Moreover, under the National Health Services (NHS), plastic surgery for reconstructive purposes is eligible. Over the forecast span, Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest CAGR. This can be due to the growing emphasis on personal well-being, the rise in disposable income, and the increasing prevalence of skin problems in the region.







Competitive Landscape

Global Scar Treatment market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as Merz, Inc.; Smith & Nephew plc; Lumenis; Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. holds a substantial market share in the Global Scar Treatment market. Other players analyzed in this report are Scarheal, Inc.; Enaltus LLC; Mölnlycke Health Care; CCA Industries, Inc.; and Cynosure, Inc. among others.



Recently, various developments have been taking place in the market. For instance, In June 2020, Bausch Health Companies Inc., under its dermatology business, launched ARAZLO (tazarotene) lotion (0.045%), which is available commercially for healthcare professionals in the U.S. The product was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in December 2019. The lotion helps patients treat multiple forms of acne, which include blackheads, whiteheads, and pimples.



Global Scar Treatment Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – the United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA



Global Scar Treatment Market: Key Players

