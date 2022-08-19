Ebix Declares 7.5 Cent Quarterly Dividend, Payable September 15, 2022 to Shareholders of Record as of September 1, 2022

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents per common share. The dividend is payable September 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2022.



