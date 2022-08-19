Digital Signature Global Market Report 2022: Implementation of Blockchain Technology a Key Facet for Future Growth

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Signature Global Market Report 2022, By Offering, Deployment, End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital signature market is expected to grow from $3.79 billion in 2021 to $5.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.7%. The market is expected to reach $15.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 32.3%.



Supporting policies by the governments of various nations drove the digital signature market. For instance, the US government has passed an act called the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act (also known as 21st Century IDEA Act). The 21st Century IDEA Act created a set of minimum functionalities and security standards that federal agencies must meet. According to this Act, the agencies must offer digital versions of paper-based citizen services and accept digital signatures, thereby, allowing citizens to complete transactions digitally. Such policies by the government of various nations have boosted the demand for the digital signature market.



The lack of awareness about the legality of the digital signature is a major challenge for the digital signature market. Several countries have formulated laws assigning legal validity to digital signatures to ensure authenticity and security. For instance, ESIGN Act (Electronic Signature in Global and National Commerce Act), GPEA (Government Paperwork Elimination Act), EU law (EU Directive for Electronic Signatures), and Indian IT Act 2000, among others.

However, the public across various countries are unaware of the existence of the digital signature law. This is mainly because of the lack of proper communication on the adoption of laws and regulations. Due to the complexity of regulations and the difficulty of understanding laws, the public seems to be unaware of the details. Therefore, the lack of awareness about the legality of a digital signature is limiting the adoption of digital signatures thereby impacting the market growth.



The digital signature solutions providing companies are integrating blockchain technology with the digital signature. The goal of integrating blockchain with a digital signature is to offer users the possibility to certify integrity and time stamp. For instance, DocuSign collaborated with Visa for the public prototypes of a blockchain-based smart contract. A blockchain-based smart contract turns the contract into a computer program and the internet-connected program monitors and triggers the relevant actions on the contract's terms.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Offering: Software; Hardware; Services

2) By Deployment: Cloud; On-premises

3) By End User: Banking, Financial services and Insurance(BFSI); IT and Telecommunications; Government; Health care and life sciences; Education; Retail; Real Estate; Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Digital Signature Market Characteristics



3. Digital Signature Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Digital Signature



5. Digital Signature Market Size And Growth



6. Digital Signature Market Segmentation



7. Digital Signature Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Digital Signature Market



9. China Digital Signature Market



10. India Digital Signature Market



11. Japan Digital Signature Market



12. Australia Digital Signature Market



13. Indonesia Digital Signature Market



14. South Korea Digital Signature Market



15. Western Europe Digital Signature Market



16. UK Digital Signature Market



17. Germany Digital Signature Market



18. France Digital Signature Market



19. Eastern Europe Digital Signature Market



20. Russia Digital Signature Market



21. North America Digital Signature Market



22. USA Digital Signature Market



23. South America Digital Signature Market



24. Brazil Digital Signature Market



25. Middle East Digital Signature Market



26. Africa Digital Signature Market



27. Digital Signature Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Digital Signature Market



29. Digital Signature Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Adobe systems

DocuSign Inc.

Ascertia

Identrust

SIGNiX

Gemalto

Entrust Datacard Corporation

Kofax Limited (a Lexmark Company)

Rpost Technologies

Secured Signing Limited

OneSpan

Hellosign

Globalsign

MultiCert

RightSignature

Zoho Corp.

Esignlive By Vasco

Arthur D. Little

Shachihata Inc.

Glykka LLC

eSign Genie

SignaShare

KeepSolid Inc.

GetAccept Inc.

Symtrax Holdings Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

International Business solutions llc

Korea SYSTEM's TECH Inc.

Kotrade Inc.

Oracle Corporation

