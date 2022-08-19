English Finnish

Next Games Corporation Company Release August 19, 2022



The arbitral tribunal has confirmed Netflix, Inc.’s redemption right regarding Next Games Corporation’s minority shares

The arbitral tribunal appointed by the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has today on August 19, 2022 confirmed that Netflix, Inc. (“Netflix”) has the right to redeem the minority shares in Next Games Corporation (“Next Games”) and that Netflix has the right to obtain title to the minority shares by placing a security approved by the arbitral tribunal for the payment of the redemption price and the interest possibly accruing thereon.

Next Games announced on 9 August 2022 that the Board of Directors of Next Games had decided to apply for the termination of multilateral trading in Next Games’ shares and for the delisting of Next Games’ shares from the First North Growth Market Finland marketplace’s list (“First North”) to occur as soon as possible after Netflix has received title to all the Next Games shares subject to redemption in the redemption proceedings.

The title to the minority shares is transferred to Netflix once a security approved by the arbitral tribunal has been placed, which is expected to take place on or about 22 August 2022. The minority shareholders of Next Games, following the placing of the security and the transfer of ownership, are entitled to receive only the redemption price and the possible interest payable thereon. Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. will issue a separate release regarding the delisting of Next Games’ shares from First North.



Next Games Corporation

