Non-Public Communications and Computing Market Research Bundle 2022 - Over 20% of CSP B2B Services Growth will be due to Private Networks by 2027

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Public Communications and Computing: Private Networks, Edge Computing, Neutral Hosting, SD-WAN and Networks-as-a-Service" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research evaluates the private network market including the use of 5G new radio solutions. It also analyzes the market for MNO and VNO to offer private IoT networks for the benefit of industrial automation and mission-critical enterprise applications and services. The report evaluates major players, technologies, and solutions.

It also evaluates the edge computing telecom and IT ecosystem in support of communications and computing infrastructure providers, managed services vendors, carriers, and OTT providers. This includes a focus on company strategies and offerings relative to current and anticipated future market needs. It also analyzes SD-WAN players, strategies, technologies, and solutions.

This research also provides an in-depth analysis of next generation neutral host architecture, technology, and potential application areas. The report also discussed the core and RAN elements of neutral host networks along with potential market opportunity, stakeholder analysis, business model, and regulatory analysis. The report also evaluates the competitive landscape of the next generation network along with the product and services of selected vendor companies.

This research also evaluates the market for small cells and WiFi to support cellular wireless communications. It provides market analysis and forecasts for the technologies, solutions, and infrastructure to support increasingly denser 5G networks. Analysis includes consideration of outdoor deployments in a variety of form factors and locations as well as indoor deployment and extension of radio signals from outdoor-to-indoor.

Traditionally, communication service providers (CSP) have utilized infrastructures to build, and in many cases operate, CSP-owned networks. However, it is often considered as an expensive mode of deployment with limitations with respect to coverage and capacity to support multiple service entities. Neutral host hosting is considered an optimum solution to overcome the problem of tackling large traffic in densely populated locations for multiple operators.

Under the neutral host model, a third-party builds and operates a network and hosts multiple MNOs to connect to customers. The third-party host operator initially funds the neutral host deployment that ultimately gets paid by MNOs through a recurring payment system.

In addition to cellular, the neutral host model also works well for carrier WiFi solutions as a means of tacking indoor wireless traffic. This model overcomes many of the common problems associated with carrier WiFi such as network security, network performance, user mobility, and interference and service degradation associated with unlicensed spectrum.

The term Network as a Service (NaaS) refers to the option for organizations to acquire networking hardware, software, and operational/maintenance services as an operational expense as opposed to up-front capital expenditure as has been the case historically. While NaaS is making in-roads within enterprise, it has been slower to develop within the CSP arena.

However, related CSP opportunities such as private wireless networking are becoming increasingly popular as evidenced by the intense focus by certain major telecom infrastructure vendors in this area including Ericsson and Nokia as well as lesser-known entities such as Betacom.

The publisher sees a substantial emerging opportunity for CSPs to leverage their existing assets and planned 5G infrastructure, as well as cooperation with neutral hosting providers, for support of non-public networks. Specifically, there is a substantial opportunity for CSPs to provide various NaaS solutions directly to enterprise and industrial customers as well as third-party infrastructure service providers.

Select Research Findings:

The carrier-provided 5G indoor market will reach $2.9B globally by 2027

The global neutral hosting market will reach $8.25 billion by 2027, led by NA and Asia

Mobile edge computing will be a key enabler of immersive technologies deployed with 5G

The carrier-provided 5G indoor market will reach $2.9B globally by 2027, growing at 47.2% CAGR

Use case driven private networks are leveraging a combination of LTE, 5G and WiFi6 deployments

Solutions will consist of Fully Virtualized, Dedicated/Non-Virtualized, and Hybrid Network Solutions for business customers

5GNR solutions will be largely fixed wireless WAN connectivity and support of industrial private communications networks

Key Topics Covered:



Private Network Market by LTE, 5G, and Edge Computing in Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Solutions

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Private Network Market Background

4.0 Private Network Market Case Studies

5.0 Private Network Market Analysis

6.0 Players in the Private Wireless Ecosystem

7.0 Private Wireless Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027

8.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

9.0 Appendix: 5G in Indoor Wireless Applications

Neutral Hosting Market by Technology, Spectrum, Wireless Type, Solution, Deployment Modes, and Industry Verticals

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Neutral Hosting Technology and Application Analysis

4.0 Neutral Hosting Company Analysis

5.0 Neutral Hosting Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

5G Network Densification Market by Location (Indoor & Outdoor), Spectrum Band, Small Cells, and Carrier WiFi

1 Executive Summary

2 Carrier WiFi and Small Cell Technology

3 5G Network Planning and Densification

4 Business Case for the Carrier WiFi and Small Cells

5 Major Carrier WiFi and Small Cell Deployments

6 Vendor Landscape

7 Strategies for Deployment and Operations

8 5G Network Densification Market Analysis and Forecasts

Mobile Edge Computing Market by Infrastructure, Deployment Model, Computing as a Service, Network Connectivity, Applications, Analytics Types, Market Segments, and Industry Verticals

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. MEC Technology, Platforms, and Architecture

4. MEC Market Drivers and Opportunities

5. MEC Ecosystem

6. MEC Application and Service Strategies

7. Multi-Access Edge Computing Deployment

8. Multi-Access Edge Computing Market Analysis and Forecasts

9. Conclusions and Recommendations

10. Appendix One: Real-time Data Analytics Revenue

11. MEC Case Studies

12. Appendix Two: 5G Technology and Solution Outlook

SD-WAN Market by Components, Appliances, Services, Deployment, Segments, and Verticals

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 SD-WAN Benefits

4.0 SD-WAN Market Drivers

5.0 SD-WAN Challenges and Opportunities

6.0 SD-WAN Vendor Analysis

7.0 SD-WAN Managed Service Provider Analysis

8.0 SD-WAN Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027

9.0 Future Outlook for SD-WAN

10.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Affirmed Networks

Airspan

Airtel

Alibaba

Alpha Wireless

Altair Semiconductor

Alvarion

America Movil

American Tower

Analog Devices Inc.

Apple

Ascom

Asus

AT&T

BAI Communications

Boingo Wireless

Broadcom Corporation

BT Group

Cavium Inc.

Cellnex Telecom

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems

ClearBlade

ClearSky Technologies

ClipBucket

Cloudify

Cobham Wireless

Colt Technologies

Comba Telecom

Comcast

CommScope

Contus Vplay

Coolpad Dyno

Cradlepoint

Crown Castle

CTS

D-Link

Dense Air

Deutsche Telekom AG

Digital Bridge

Dish

DU

EdgeConnex

Edgeworx

Eircom

Entel

Ericsson

Eurotech

Even Group

ExteNet Systems

Facebook

FirstNet

Fitbit

Freshwave Group

Fubo TV

Fujitsu Ltd.

Gemalto

Geoverse

Google

Harris

HPE

HTC

Huawei Technologies

Hulu

Hytera

Inmarsat

Intel Corporation

InterDigital Inc.

Juniper Network Inc.

KDDI Corporation

Keysight Technologies

Korea Telecom

KT Corporation

Leonardo

LG Electronics

M2M Connectivity

MACOM Technology

MediaTek Inc.

Mentura Group

Microsoft

Mimic Technology

Misfit

MobiledgeX

Mobilitie LLC

Mobiotics

Mobvoi

Motorola

Movistar

Muvi

MYCOM OSI

NEC Corporation

Netflix

Netgear

Netmore Group

New York Power Authority

Nokia

NTT DoCoMo

OnGo Alliance

Ooredoo

Ooyala

Optus Australia

Orange SA

Ori

Philo TV

Pixeom

Pluribus Networks

Qorvo Inc.

Qualcomm

Quickplay

Quortus

Rakuten (Viber)

Real Wireless

RedLinX

Reliance Communications

REVE Systems

Ribbon Communications

Rogers Communications

Rohde & Schwarz

Roku

Saguna Networks

Samsung Electronics

Saudi Telecom Company

SFR France

Sierra Wireless (Accel Networks)

SimNet Wireless

SingTel

Siretta

SK Telecom

Sky Go

Softbank Group

Sony

Spark NZ

SpiderCloud Wireless

Swisscom

Symboticware

T-Mobile

Telecom Italia

Telefonica

Telefonica O2 UK

Telegram

Telenor

Telit Communications

Telstra

Tencent

Texim Europe

Tim Brasil

U.S Cellular

UbiFi

Vapor IO

Vasona Networks (ZephyrTel)

Verizon Wireless

Vidmind

VMware Inc.

Vodafone Group

Vplayed

WeChat

Wireless 20/20

Xcel Energy

Zain

Zenitel

ZTE Corporation

Zyxel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/63opro



