At 16.6% CAGR, Vegan Meal Kit Delivery Service Market to reach USD 62.3 Bn by 2029 – Growth Opportunities, Trends, Top Leaders, Key Stakeholders and Regional Analysis - Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Vegan Meal Kit Delivery Service Market is expected to reach close to USD 62.3 Bn by 2029 with an annualized growth rate of 16.6% during the forecast period 2022-2029. Vegan meal kit delivery service offers aforementioned and other multiple benefits. It offers prepared meal plus gives add-ons like proteins and breakfasts. Also, it provides options for various plant-based diet patterns. Interestingly, the vegan meal kit offers seasonal, high quality, and organic ingredients.

The food industry is suddenly transforming into providing more convenient services. Consumers getting frazzled from work, people working in longer shifts, and increasing number of working women are key forces driving the demand for meal kit delivery services because it is practically impossible to take a trip to the supermarket. This has become a key trend driving the global vegan meal kit delivery service market.

Also, marketing and advertisements on social media and websites amusing consumers about the dishes, diet specialization, organic foods, customized services catering to lifestyle choices, competitive pricing are fostering remarkable progress of global vegan meal kit delivery service market. Furthermore, competitive pricing, discount offers, coupons, extended delivery services are also growth drivers of global vegan meal kit delivery service market.

Global Vegan Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Scope:

Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2029 Market Size in 2029 USD 62.3 Bn Segment Covered Type, Application, Regions Type Covered Monthly Subscription, Daily Subscription, Weekly Subscription, and Others Application Covered Child, Teenager, Adult, Elder Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Key Players Profiled Dorel Industries, Inc., Cass Information System, Inc., ACI Worldwide, Liquid Telecom, Fiserv, Digital Virgo, Kubra, Paymentus, Aliaswire, ebpSource, and Eafricalab.





Apart from the aforementioned reasons for global vegan meal kit delivery service market growth, there are some other forces as well. Research suggests that plant based diet protect from many chronic conditions and supports heart health. Interestingly, in the context of environment, transitioning into a more environmentally sustainable pattern could reduce the greenhouse gas emissions, reduce the use of land up to 70%, and decrease water use by almost 50%. Many organizations keeping these emphasizing these aspects are creating awareness of consuming vegan meal.

Despite there is a growing trends of vegan meal kit especially in todays’ younger generation and health conscious people, its market is very limited as it is very expensive and sometimes has quite less options for certain dietary restrictions. Moreover, it is not suitable for people with severe food allergies and is not preferred by working people as it doesn’t provide prepared food. These are some key forces likely to hamper the global vegan meal kit delivery service market.

The global vegan kit delivery service market is classified into online and offline on the basis of delivery platform. Among these, the offline meal kit delivery segment accounted for highest market share and experts anticipate that the segment will grow extensively in second quarter of 2022 and in the next few years.

Among those, North America accounted for highest sales revenue in vegan meal kit delivery services in the world. In North American states like United States, 29% millennial population has tried meal kit services. The working population in cities highly prefers vegan meal kit delivery service and many US citizens believe that meal kits are healthier than restaurant food. Also, prominent firms are established in US. Blue Apron is highly recognized name in the world that offers best vegan meal kit delivery service.

It offers well-composed, flavorful, and creative takes on dinner. It makes use of high-quality ingredients other services like shipping plans, delivery areas, scheduling, sample menu, extra offerings, and more.

Among the latest innovations in the global vegan meal kit delivery service market, in August 2021, Freshly, a New York-based prepared meal delivery company launched Purely Plant. Purely Plant is first-ever plant-based prepared meals line. The company delivers plant-based prepared meals throughout the United States. Freshly is performing exceptionally well and in great demand across the world thus leading the global vegan meal kit delivery service market.

