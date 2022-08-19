Flash News: OKX Lists Satoshi Island’s STC token; offers 36.91% Staking API

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency app, has issued business updates for the week of August 19, 2022.



OKX to support ITC token migration

OKX will support the migration of ITC token at a 1:10 ratio. Details as follows:

All pending orders for ITC tokens will be canceled and ITC spot trading pair ITC/USDT will be closed at 07:00 am UTC on Aug 23. A snapshot and subsequent token migration will take place at 04:00 pm UTC on Aug 24.

Earn up to 36.91% APY with DOT, EOS, MINA, MATIC and ATOM Staking

OKX Earn will launch the staking offers on Aug. 22nd, 2022 at 03:00 am UTC.

Staking rewards at a glance:

Crypto Product Term Total Subscription

Limit Individual Limit APY DOT Staking 120 Days 490,000 DOT 25 DOT 21.75% EOS Staking 120 Days 720,000 EOS 46 EOS 9.93% MINA Staking 120 Days 2,000,000 MINA 100 MINA 36.91% MATIC Staking 120 Days 1,500,000 MATIC 75 MATIC 25.65% ATOM Staking 120 Days 60,000 ATOM 15 ATOM 35.76%

OKX to upgrade rebate rules of API and AOuth brokers

Starting Aug 18, 2022, OKX will upgrade broker rebate tier structures to facilitate the growth of the OKX brokers' business. New rebate rules will separate the Spot and Contract business lines, and also include an upgrade of hourly rebate frequency and a systematic level upgrade.

For more details on the changes, please click here .

OKX to list Satoshi Island’s STC token for spot trading

OKX has announced the listing of Satoshi Island’s STC token on our spot trading markets.

Trading of STC will start according to the following schedule:

STC deposits open at 05:00 am UTC on Aug. 22 STC/USDT, STC/USDC Spot trading opens at 08:00 am UTC on Aug. 22 STC withdrawals open at 10:00 am UTC on Aug. 23

OKX to delist perpetual swaps for CQT/BZZ/CONV/RSS3/LAT

In order to improve market liquidity and improve the overall user experience, OKX will delist several low-liquidity perpetual swaps.

Delisting dates can be found here .

