BoxScore Brands, Inc. Executive Team Focus Continues on Lisbon Lithium Project

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink Current: BOXS) ("BoxScore", the "Company") a U.S.-based renewable energy company focused on the extraction, refining, manufacturing, and distribution of precious technical minerals, today announces a corporate update for its shareholders.

“Lithium demand is at an all-time high,” said Sebastian Lux, Chief Executive Officer, BoxScore Brands Inc. “We could not be more excited about the advances in our research as it relates to the Lisbon Valley project. Our work on the geological, technical, and permitting sides continues as we look to further affirm our existing technical reports.”

On November 5, 2021, BoxScore acquired the rights to 102 Federal Mining Claims located in the Lisbon Valley of Utah. The acquisition was driven by historical mineral data from seven existing wells with brine aquifer access. Independent third-party technical reports indicated that further investment and development in the claims were warranted.

In the second quarter of 2022, led by BoxScore Chief Operating Officer and 30-year industry veteran, Mr. Patrick Avery, the Company activated consulting teams to pursue additional land acquisitions, and to begin the State and Federal permitting process for project development work of the Lisbon Lithium Project. In addition, the Company initiated construction strategies based on reports from RESPEC , the Company's engineering partner, for geological modeling and drill entry design, and related planning.

BoxScore is currently in talks with extraction providers and remains committed to moving forward with its strategy of employing Direct Lithium Extraction “DLE” technology. Company executives believe selective mineral extraction is clearly the most cost-effective and ESG-friendly approach currently available.

The Company will also look to expand its holdings with the acquisition of additional mineral claims and joint venture opportunities in the Americas.

BoxScore Brands, Inc. released their 2022 Second Quarter report on August 17thand it can be viewed by visiting the Company’s Investor Relations page or within the Filings section of the Securities & Exchange Commissions’ home page located at www.sec.gov .

