VirTra Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, reported results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022. The financial statements are available on VirTra’s website and here.



Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue increased 52% to $8.0 million

Gross profit increased 51% to $4.7 million, or 59% of total revenue

Net income increased to $787,000

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.3 million

Backlog at June 30, 2022 of $16.5 million

Working capital surplus totaled $27.0 million, including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $15.0 million

Six Month 2022 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue increased 52% to $14.8 million

Gross profit increased 48% to $8.4 million, or 57% of total revenue

Net income increased to $1.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $2.3 million

Second Quarter and Six Month 2022 Financial Highlights:

All figures in millions, except per share data



June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 % Δ June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 % Δ Total Revenue $8.0 $5.3 52% $14.8 $9.7 52% Gross Profit $4.7 $3.1 51% $8.4 $5.7 48% Gross Margin 59% 60% -1% 57% 59% -3% Net Income $0.8 $0.5 N/A $1.4 $1.2 N/A Diluted EPS $0.07 $0.05 N/A $0.13 $0.13 N/A Adjusted EBITDA $1.35 $1.00 N/A $2.34 $1.75 N/A

Management Commentary

“We reported another strong quarter of growth in the second quarter of 2022 as we continue to deliver higher volumes of our world-class training solutions domestically and internationally,” said Bob Ferris, chairman and co-CEO of VirTra. “Total revenue and adjusted EBITDA increased 52% and 34% year-over-year, respectively, while gross profit margin expanded from the first quarter 2022 to 59%,. Further, market demand was noticeably strong in the commercial market, which includes the military market, as we recorded $3.6 million in commercial revenue in Q2, eclipsing the $3.2 million of commercial revenue we recorded for all of 2021.

“Our deliveries are accelerating, allowing us to convert backlog into revenue and resulting in backlog decreasing from the first quarter 2022 to $16.5 million. Additionally, our core law enforcement market tends to be seasonally stronger in the second half of the year so we remain optimistic regarding our sales pipeline and commercial opportunities, which provide us with significant growth opportunities. Complemented with a strong balance sheet that includes a $27.0 million working capital surplus, VirTra remains well-positioned for continued success. Additionally, I would like to thank the entire VirTra team and our advisors for their dedication and hard work in getting our financial filing status back up-to-date.”

Management Change

Effective August 16, 2022, VirTra Chief Operating Officer, Vice President, and Director, Matt Burlend, departed the Company. Mr. Burlend’s departure was not the result of any disagreement with VirTra on any matters relating to its operations, policies, or practices. VirTra will not seek an immediate replacement for Mr. Burlend at the company-level but plans to fill the Board vacancy resulting from his departure. The Company thanks Mr. Burlend for his many years of service and all his contributions to VirTra.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 52% to $8.0 million from $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in revenues resulted from an increase in the number of simulators and accessories completed, delivered and revenue recognized compared to the same period in 2021.

Gross profit increased 51% to $4.7 million from $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in gross profit was driven by an increase in the number of simulators and accessories completed, delivered and revenue recognized compared to the same period in 2021. Gross profit margin was 59%, a decrease compared to 60% in the second quarter of 2021.

Net operating expense was $3.7 million, compared to $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to expenses related to the move into the new building and increased payroll costs.

Income from operations totaled $1.0 million compared to $823,000 in the second quarter of 2021.

Net income totaled $787,000, or $0.07 per diluted share (based on 10.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), an improvement compared to a net income of $529,000, or $0.05 per diluted share (based on 10.7 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $1.3 million, an improvement from $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Backlog at the end of the second quarter totaled $16.5 million, compared to $17.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 52% to $14.8 million from $9.7 million for the first six months of 2021. The increase in revenues resulted from an increase in the number of simulators and accessories completed, delivered and revenue recognized compared to the same period in 2021.

Gross profit increased 48% to $8.4 million from $5.7 million for the first six months of 2021. The increase in gross profit was driven by an increase in the number of simulators and accessories completed, delivered and revenue recognized compared to the same period in 2021. Gross profit margin was 57%, a decrease compared to 59% for the first six months of 2021.

Net operating expense was $6.7 million, compared to $4.3 million for the first six months of 2021. The increase was primarily due to expenses related to the move into the new building and increased payroll costs.

Operating income was $1.8 million, an improvement compared to an operating income of $1.4 million for the first six months of 2021.

Net income totaled $1.4 million, or $0.13 per diluted share (based on 10.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), an improvement compared to a net income of $1.2 million, or $0.13 per diluted share (based on 9.2 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), for the first six months of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $2.3 million, an improvement from $1.8 million for the first six months of 2021.

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

About the Presentation of Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization and before other non-operating costs and income (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA also includes non-cash stock option expense and other than temporary impairment loss on investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently. VirTra calculates its Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items it does not consider to be indicative of its performance and its ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to VirTra’s investors regarding VirTra’s financial condition and results of operations and because Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in VirTra’s industry, several of which present a form of Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of VirTra’s results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flows statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following tables:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Increase % June 30, June 30, Increase % 2022 2021 (Decrease) Change 2022 2021 (Decrease) Change Net Income $ 787,374 $ 529,359 $ 258,015 49 % $ 1,364,448 $ 1,184,522 $ 179,926 -15 % Adjustments: Provision for income taxes 246,684 293,180 (46,496 ) -16 % 370,684 216,017 154,667 72 % Depreciation and amortization 230,942 103,865 127,077 122 % 446,688 201,155 245,533 122 % EBITDA $ 1,265,000 $ 926,404 $ 338,596 37 % $ 2,181,820 $ 1,601,694 $ 580,126 36 % Right of use amortization 80,805 77,090 3,715 5 % 160,658 153,299 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,345,805 $ 1,003,494 $ 342,311 34 % $ 2,342,478 $ 1,754,993 $ 580,126 33 %

VirTra, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,016,233 $ 19,708,565 Accounts receivable, net 6,388,087 3,896,739 Inventory, net 8,831,786 5,014,924 Unbilled revenue 4,820,051 3,946,446 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 848,759 940,887 Total current assets 35,904,916 33,507,561 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 14,185,424 12,864,766 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 623,648 784,306 Intangible assets, net 579,963 535,079 Security deposits, long-term 35,691 19,712 Other assets, long-term 376,461 189,734 Deferred tax asset, net 1,418,723 1,674,234 Total long-term assets 17,219,910 16,067,831 Total assets $ 53,124,826 $ 49,575,392 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,458,968 $ 789,394 Accrued compensation and related costs 1,229,404 1,062,078 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,270,086 991,744 Note payable, current 233,673 236,291 Operating lease liability, short-term 361,403 347,772 Deferred revenue, short-term 4,373,173 4,135,565 Total current liabilities 8,926,707 7,562,844 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, long-term 2,679,248 1,992,625 Note payable, long-term 8,165,838 8,280,395 Operating lease liability, long-term 321,217 505,383 Other long-term liabilities 5,436 5,436 Total long-term liabilities 11,171,739 10,783,839 Total liabilities 20,098,446 18,346,683 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 9) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 10,876,945 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and 10,807,130 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 1,087 1,081 Class A common stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Class B common stock $0.0001 par value; 7,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Additional paid-in capital 31,356,608 30,923,391 Retained earnings 1,668,685 304,237 Total stockholders' equity 33,026,380 31,228,709 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 53,124,826 $ 49,575,392

VirTra, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Revenues: Net sales $ 7,997,383 $ 5,255,192 $ 14,750,611 $ 9,697,101 Total revenue 7,997,383 5,255,192 14,750,611 9,697,101 Cost of sales 3,253,651 2,120,492 6,319,789 3,993,896 Gross profit 4,743,732 3,134,700 8,430,822 5,703,205 Operating expenses: General and administrative 3,085,051 2,002,612 5,381,443 3,712,845 Research and development 617,058 311,320 1,296,453 605,537 Net operating expense 3,702,109 2,313,932 6,677,896 4,318,382 Income from operations 1,041,623 820,768 1,752,926 1,384,823 Other income (expense): Other income 57,056 34,379 111,379 50,758 Other expense (64,621 ) (32,608 ) (129,173 ) (35,042 ) Net other income (expense) (7,565 ) 1,771 (17,794 ) 15,716 Income before provision for income taxes 1,034,058 822,539 1,735,132 1,400,539 Provision for income taxes 246,684 293,180 370,684 216,017 Net income $ 787,374 $ 529,359 $ 1,364,448 $ 1,184,522 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 10,866,775 10,644,363 10,837,186 9,209,808 Diluted 10,892,302 10,693,238 10,867,667 9,209,509

VirTra, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)