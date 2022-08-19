Peter Kjærgaard joins Nykredit Bank's Executive Board - Nykredit Bank A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Peter Kjærgaard joins Nykredit Bank's Executive Board

Peter Kjærgaard, Head of Nykredit Wealth Management, will join Nykredit Bank's Executive Board as of today. Nykredit Wealth Management has for many years now delivered growth, and the business area is a strategic priority. This is the background for expanding the Executive Board and thereby further strengthening Nykredit Bank. Peter Kjærgaard has 28 years of financial sector experience from positions in Denmark as well as abroad.

Peter Kjærgaard has been with the Nykredit Group since 2013 and has held the position as Head of Nykredit Wealth Management since 2019.

Peter Kjærgaard says:

”I look forward to contributing to the continued strong development of Nykredit Bank where also the Wealth Management area has recorded substantial growth in recent years. I am proud to be part of a financial business with a unique mutual structure that serves to benefit our customers – personal customers, investors and businesses alike.”

Nykredit Bank's Executive Board subsequently consists of Dan Sørensen, Henrik Rasmussen and Peter Kjærgaard.

Peter Kjærgaard will continue his positions as Chair of Nykredit Portefølje Administration A/S, Director of Sparinvest Holding SE and Deputy Chair of the Danish Investment Association.

Peter Kjærgaard – CV

Head of Nykredit Wealth Management, 2019 – present

Head of Nykredit Asset Management, 2014-2019

Head of Investments, Nykredit Asset Management, 2013-2014

Head of Strategic Investors, Active Credit Portfolio Management etc, Royal Bank of Scotland, 2005-2012

Head of FIG Nordics, BNP Paribas, 2001-2005

Various positions, Unibank, 1994-2000

AMP, Insead

MBA, Westminster Business School

Graduate Diploma, Copenhagen Business School

Directorships

Chair, Nykredit Portefølje Administration A/S

Deputy Chair, Danish Investment Association

Director, Sparinvest Holding SE

Contact

Questions may be addressed to Nykredit Press Relations at tel +45 27 58 95 88.

