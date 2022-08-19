Global Car Cleaning Products Market Is Expected to Reach $6.78 billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global car cleaning products market generated $3.99 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $6.78 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3.99 billion Market Size in 2031 $6.78 billion CAGR 5.7% No. of Pages in Report 360 Segments covered Product type, application, consumption, vehicle type, solvent, distribution channel,and region. Drivers Increase in the standard of living Surge in the purchase of new vehicles Opportunities Growth in the popularity of luxury vehicles Increase in focus on car maintenance and car care Restrains Regulations related to car care services Extortionate prices of cleaning equipment

The outbreak of COVID-19 had had a negative impact on the growth of the global car cleaning products market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities including those of car cleaning products as numerous car manufacturing plants were also closed. This, in turn, adversely impacted its demand.

In addition, there was a huge economic and financial crisis in several countries, and hence customers were reluctant to purchase new and expensive items. Fewer number of vehicles were seen on the roads during the pandemic. This was majorly due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

Furthermore, strict regulations on import and export of raw materials were imposed by the government, which further aggravated the demand for car cleaning products.

However, the growth of the online retail channel is expected to recoup the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global car cleaning products market based on Product type, application, consumption, vehicle type, solvent, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product type, the cleaning and washing segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The sealing glaze and coating segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the interior segment held the dominating markets share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The exterior segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Based on consumption, the car store and studios segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The individual segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

The key players analzyed in the global car cleaning products market report include Simoniz USA, Tetrosyl, Liqui Moly, Turtle Wax, Armored Auto Group, Auto Magic, Guangzhou Biaobang,Illinois Tool Works Inc., Wurth Group, Altro Group Plc, Sonax GMBH, Soft99 Corporation,Northern Labs, and Formula1 Wax.



The report analyzes these key players of the global car cleaning market. These market players have made remarkable use ofeffective strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to strengthen their foothold and prowess in the industry. These players also tend to enhance their competitive edge over other prominent companies with the help of these strategies. The report is helpful in analyzingrecent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players of the market.

