Global Metabolic Partnering Deals Report/Directory 2022: Gain an Understanding of How, Why and Under what Terms Companies are Currently Entering Metabolic Deals

Global Metabolic Partnering 2015 to 2022 provides the full collection of 1100+ Metabolic disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2015.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Metabolic disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Metabolic deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Metabolic deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Metabolic dealmaking trends.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Metabolic dealmaking since 2015 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.



Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading Metabolic deals since 2015. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active Metabolic dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to Metabolic deals since 2015 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all Metabolic partnering deals by specific Metabolic target announced since 2015. The chapter is organized by specific Metabolic therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Metabolic partnering deals signed and announced since 2015. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report includes deals for the following indications: Acromegaly, Addison's disease, Cirrhosis, Cushing's syndrome, Diabetes, Type 1, Type 2, Insipidus, Fatty liver, Gallstones, Goitre, Growth hormone disorders, Gynaecomastia, Inborn errors of metabolism, Phenylketonuria, Hyperaldosteronism, Hypercalcaemia, Hyperthyroidism, Hypocalcaemia, Hypogonadism, Hypopituitarism, Hypothyroidism, Liver disease, Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), Lysosomal storage disorders, Nutrition and vitamins, Rickets, Pheochromocytoma, Primary bilary cirrhosis, Prolactinemia, Short stature, Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone (SIADH), Thyroid disease, plus other metabolic indications.



Report scope



Global Metabolic Partnering 2015 to 2022 includes:

Trends in Metabolic dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Metabolic deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 1100 Metabolic deal records

The leading Metabolic deals by value since 2015

Most active Metabolic dealmakers since 2015

In Global Metabolic Partnering 2015 to 2022, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Metabolic dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Metabolic partnering over the years

2.3. Metabolic partnering by deal type

2.4. Metabolic partnering by industry sector

2.5. Metabolic partnering by stage of development

2.6. Metabolic partnering by technology type

2.7. Metabolic partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for Metabolic partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Metabolic partnering

3.3. Metabolic partnering headline values

3.4. Metabolic deal upfront payments

3.5. Metabolic deal milestone payments

3.6. Metabolic royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Metabolic deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Metabolic partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Metabolic

4.4. Top Metabolic deals by value



Chapter 5 - Metabolic contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Metabolic partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Metabolic dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Metabolic therapeutic target



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Directory of Metabolic deals by company A-Z since 2015

Appendix 2 - Directory of Metabolic deals by deal type since 2015

Appendix 3 - Directory of Metabolic deals by stage of development since 2015

Appendix 4 - Directory of Metabolic deals by technology type since 2015



