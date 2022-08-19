Silicon on Insulator Market at CAGR of 14.7% with Developments of SOI technology Anticipated to Open the Hatch for Several Growth Opportunities

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Silicon on Insulator Market.

The Global Silicon on Insulator Market Is Projected to Reach USD 4.34 Billion By 2029 From USD 1.26 Billion In 2021, At A CAGR of 14.7% From 2022 to 2029.

In place of conventional silicon in semiconductor manufacturing activity, Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market specifies the use of stacked silicon-insulator-silicon substrate. Without retooling or additional equipment in the existing facility, this technology is compatible with the fabrication process now utilised in the sector. Silicon on Insulator technology has a number of advantages, including excellent performance, power savings, decreased leakage, no latchup, compatibility, and simplicity of scaling.

The traditional CMOS technology based on bulk silicon wafers has recently faced competition from SOI technology, and this trend is anticipated to continue over the course of the forecast period in all market segments, including RF, analogue, general purpose and ultra-low power computing, photonics, memory, and MEMS. In the past, more than 60.0% of mobile devices and 80.0% of gaming consoles had SOI chips.

The Asia Pacific to Provide Significant Growth Opportunities to the Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market

Geographically, it is anticipated that the Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market will be dominated by the Asia Pacific region. The increasing demand for consumer electronics and the increased investments made in the electronics sector by the major market participants are responsible for the market expansion in the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, it is anticipated that rising investments in the advancement of integrated circuit (IC) technology will fuel market expansion. In addition, the market is expected to rise as a result of the increased use of silicon on insulator in industrial processes and the rapid advancement of technology. Additionally, it is anticipated that the telecom sector would provide improved chances for the regional market expansion in the upcoming years through partnerships and the introduction of new products.

Recent Developments

In August 2021, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and Cadence Design Systems, Inc. collaborated to introduce the silicon-validated SP4T RF-SOI switch reference design flow using the Cadence Virtuoso Design Platform and RF Solution. The reference design flow provides a faster path to design closure for advanced 5G wireless, wireline infrastructure, and automotive IC product development.

In June 2021, STMicroelectronics N.V. introduced the Stellar SR6 automotive microcontrollers (MCUs) for automotive-industry leaders, for the next generation of advanced vehicle electronics. Stellar SR6 MCUs leverage ST's robust FD-SOI process technology, which has excellent soft error rate (SER) immunity to ensure high system reliability and availability for ISO 26262 functional-safety applications up to ASIL-D. The devices feature hardware-based virtualization, which allows multiple software applications to coexist safely while preserving performance and ensuring real-time determinism and enhances flexibility for designers by allowing multiple independent applications or virtual electronic control units (ECUs) in the same physical MCU.

In June 2021, Global Wafers Co., Ltd. (GWC) signed an agreement with GLOBALFOUNDRIES, to add a 300 mm silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafer, manufacturing and expanding existing 200 mm SOI wafer production at GWC's MEMC facility. This agreement expands GF's silicon wafer supply from the United States.





Report Attribute/Metric Details Market Size USD 4.34 Billion CAGR 14.7% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data 2017-2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Technology, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Vendors Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market. These Include TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD., GLOBAL WAFERS CO., LTD., MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, MURATA MANUFACTURING COMPANY, LTD., NXP Semiconductor, SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD, Shanghai Simgui Technology Co., Ltd., Soitec, STMicroelectronics N.V., and SUMCO CORPORATION Key Market Opportunities Increasing the adoption of SOI technology in IoT devices and applications Key Market Drivers Increasing adoption of electronic devices by consumers





Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market Key Players

Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market Key Players Include TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD., GLOBAL WAFERS CO., LTD., Magna Chip Semiconductor Corporation, MURATA MANUFACTURING COMPANY, LTD., NXP Semiconductor, SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO. LTD, Shanghai Simgui Technology Co., Ltd., Soitec, STMicroelectronics N.V., and SUMCO CORPORATION

Key Market Segments: Silicon on Insulator Market

Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market by Type, 2022-2029 (In USD Million)

Fully Depleted Silicon on Insulator (FD-SOI)

Partially Depleted Silicon on Insulator (PD- SOI)

Power- SOI

Others

Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market by Wafer Size, 2022-2029, (In USD Million)

Less Than or Equal To 200mm

201mm And Above

Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market by Product, 2022-2029, (In USD Million)

RF FEM

Mems

Power

Optical Communication

Image Sensing

Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market by Technology, 2022-2029, (In USD Million)

Bonding SOI

Layer Transfer SOI

Smart Cut

SOS

Eltrain

Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market by Application, 2022-2029, (In USD Million)

Power Supplies,

Consumer Electronics,

Automotive

It & Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defence

Industrial

Others

Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

One of the main factors propelling the Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market is the rising demand for 5G mobile communication. In many regions, there is an increase in demand for better mobile data. Through 5G mobile connection, telecom apps and data communication services are functional. With 5G technology, data transmissions are ten times faster. The introduction of 5G has caused a boom in the telecommunications sector. The majority of silicon-on-insulator-based gadgets on the market are smartphones. As a result, the Silicon on Insulator market is benefiting from the switch to 5G in the telecoms industry. The good user experience, low latency, and high reliability of consumer electronics are encouraging increased production.

Silicon-on-insulators are ultimately in high demand because of all these devices. Another aspect influencing the market's demand is the remarkable qualities of SOI.

Market Challenges

In the silicon-on-insulator market, the circuit's design complexity presents a considerable obstacle. In the semiconductor industry, silicon-on-insulators are in high demand. The makers of ICs are constantly searching for improvements that would lower their running costs. The debut of the new SOI is not without its challenges.

The SOI circuit's intricate design makes it challenging to create additional enhancements. The SOI needs new operating strategies as a result of recent advances. Next-generation SOI fabrication difficulties may limit market innovation. In addition, these difficulties are predicted to lead to a decline in the silicon-on-insulator market size.

Top Impacting Factors

The market for silicon on insulators is expected to grow as a result of several key factors, including the rise in the use of SOI wafers in consumer electronics, improvements in operational performance at low operating voltage, and an increase in investments by wafer manufacturers and foundry players in emerging economies.

The Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market is anticipated to develop, although higher manufacturing process time consumption and self-heating effects in SOI-based devices are predicted to restrain it. On the other hand, expanding the usage of SOI technology in Internet of Things (IoT) devices and applications and adopting automation solutions throughout the retail sector to prevent human intervention are predicted to present lucrative potential in the silicon on insulator market. It is projected that each of these elements will significantly affect the market.

