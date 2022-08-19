New York, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Flow Type, By Stage, By Indication, By End-user, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06034140/?utm_source=GNW



Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Growth & Trends



The global enteral feeding formulas market size is expected to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2030 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. Increase in the incidence of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, renal failure, liver failure, hyperglycemia/diabetes, acute & chronic pulmonary disease is projected to drive the adoption of enteral nutrition formulas. In addition, the rise in the number of premature births that increases the need for enteral feeding formulation in the neonatal period is one of the major factors expected to boost market growth over the years.



The standard formulation segment dominated the market by product with a revenue share of 53.7% in 2021. Standard enteral feeding formulation, which is generally composed of different sources of micronutrients, such as carbohydrates, protein, and fats, is most commonly used by the patient population. Therefore, high availability and increase in consumption of standard formulation boost segment growth. On the other hand, disease-specific formulas are composed of varying micronutrient and macronutrient content according to the particular disease and are recommended to consume only as per specific medical recommendations.



Based on flow type, the intermittent feeding flow type accounted for the highest revenue share of 94.3% in 2021. This high segment share can be attributed to its better tolerance in patients and improved whole-body protein synthesis. In addition, the increase in adoption of intermittent feeding among hospitals and home care settings due to its benefits, such as increased insulin and peptide, improved mesenteric arterial blood flow, and reduced blood glucose concentration, is further supporting segment growth. Moreover, the continuous feeding flow segment is expected to witness growth at a lucrative rate owing to its increasing preference and recommendation for critically ill patients suffering from cancer, respiratory failure, and severe burns.



Based on stage, the adult segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 88.6% in 2021. This segment share can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases in adult patients, such as cancer, diabetes, stroke, dementia, multiple sclerosis, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPDs), and chronic liver disease as well as the growing preference to consume enteral feeding formulas to manage health conditions. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society cancer statistics report, in 2020, approximately 89,500 cancer cases were estimated in young adults and adolescents (AYAs) ages 15 to 39 years in the U.S.



By region, North America dominated the global market with a revenue share of 28.9% in 2021. This share of the region can be attributed to the increase in the prevalence of gastrointestinal and chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions. For instance, according to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion report, in the U.S., chronic diseases are the leading cause of death, i.e., 7 out of 10 deaths each year. In addition, increasing awareness among patients in this region to use home-based enteral therapy and the presence of a large number of key manufacturers further boost the market growth in this region.



Furthermore, the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases globally, coupled with a large number of people suffering from various chronic disorders and an increase in the geriatric population susceptible to various health conditions, is the major factor boosting the market growth.An increase in inpatient admission to the ICU due to COVID-19 infection and a growing preference to consume enteral nutrition to maintain health conditions also accelerated the market growth during the pandemic.



Furthermore, COVID-19 infection has negatively impacted the nutritional status of patients due to multiple reasons, such as dysphagia, excessive coughing, chronic fatigue, dysphagia, and poor appetite, thus driving the adoption of enteral feeding formulas.



Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Report Highlights

• The global market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 10.5 billion by 2030, owing to the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal & chronic diseases and a rise in preterm births

• Standard formulas segment dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue share of 53.7%, owing to high availability and increasing adoption

• Intermittent feeding flow segment dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue share of 94.3%, owing to better tolerance in patients shown by intermittent flow as compared to bolus feeding

• Adults segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 88.6% in the market in 2021, owing to the rising adoption of tube feeds in adults and the availability of a large number of tube feeds or products for adults on a commercial level

• North America dominated the global market with a revenue share of 28.9% in 2021, owing to the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal and chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions

