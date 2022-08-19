Scar Treatment Market to Expand at CAGR of 8.3% during Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The value of global scar treatment market size was clocked at US$ 15.08 Bn in 2018. The global scar treatment market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027. The demand for scar therapy in the U.S. is being boosted by an increase in favorable reimbursement policies for the management and treatment of different scar disorders. The country's scar treatment market is significantly influenced by reimbursement for trauma, burns, and also post-operative surgical operations. Favorable reimbursement policies are expected to emerge as scar treatment market trends. Additionally, the U.S. Government is expected to support various scar treatment product makers through a number of positive efforts to boost the market.



In order to estimate the size of the scar management market, key influencers have stated that there is a gap due to the lack of global apex institutions and data gathering methods. However, the sharing of ideas and examples by professionals is expected to lead to the development of novel treatment options and greater accessibility to scar treatment services and products. Innovations are expected to trigger global scar treatment market growth

Key Findings of Market Report

Huge opportunity exists for companies in the scar treatment market due to rise in the need for technology-driven solutions, more awareness about chronic illnesses, and socioeconomic progress.





Scar treatment product distributors are lowering their prices to get a competitive advantage in the market. Pricing tactics are frequently paired with less expensive, more visible methods of product distribution. This encourages the use of internet media as an efficient marketing platform and thus contributing toward scar treatment market development.





In order to advertise their products, particularly topical treatments, businesses like CCA Industries, Inc., Sonoma Pharmaceutical, Inc., and Merz, Inc., are utilizing a variety of e-commerce marketing strategies. Through coupons or product bundling possibilities, e-commerce firms provide topical items at a reduced price. By using this strategy, people are using scar treatment products more frequently and buying them. In consequence, this aids businesses in widening their global market reach.



Global Scar Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

CCA Industries, Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Pacific World Corporation

Sientra, Inc.

Velius LLC

Global Scar Treatment Market: Segmentation

Scar Type

Atrophic & Acne Scars

Hypertrophic Scars and Keloids

Contracture Scars

Others

Treatment Type

Topical Products

Laser Treatment

Injectables

Others

Topical Products

Creams

Gels

Silicone Sheets

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



