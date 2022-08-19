Todos Medical Announces Preprint of Data from First 100 Participants in IRB-waived Market Research Study of Supplementation with Tollovid in Long COVID

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that its majority-owned joint venture 3CL Pharma Ltd. reported the preprint in ResearchGate of results from the first 100-participant study from an IRB-waived market research study entitled “The Value of 3CL Protease Inhibitor Supplementation in Long Haul Syndrome Patients?” overseen by Dr. Dorit Arad in concert with Andrew A. Blumenthal, RN ADS. Participants in the study are primarily patients with Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID (PASC, or “Long COVID”) as well as participants with acute COVID infection. The results to date indicate the participants appear to experience benefit after supplementation with 3CL protease inhibitor immune support supplement Tollovid™. The publication preprint can be viewed at: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/362791461_VALUE_OF_3CL_PROTEASE_INHIBITOR_SUPPLEMENTATION_1_The_Value_of_3CL_Protease_Inhibitor_Supplementation_in_Long_Haul_Syndrome_Patients_The_Value_of_3CL_Protease_Inhibitor_Supplementation_in_Long_Haul_Sy.



In moderate to severe acute COVID-19 and Long Haul Syndrome (LHS), innate and adaptive immunological dysregulation is frequently observed and can persist for months, leading to a significant decline in clinical status and quality of life for many individuals. One hallmark of an over-exuberant immunological response is cytokine hyperactivity ('cytokine storm') that can lead to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome in certain patients. Reduced immunopathology and clinical resolution of the acute disease, on the other hand, appear to be associated with a powerful early innate antiviral response coupled with viral neutralization in such patients. The mechanisms by which the SARS-CoV-2 virus may subvert the host immune response are the subject of focused research in an effort to define virally-encoded factors that might be targeted for therapeutic intervention. One such target is the 3CL protease (3CLpro, Main protease, Mpro, Nsp5), sometimes referred to as the 'Achilles heel' of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. 3CLpro is essential to viral replication, and can also have direct, deleterious effects on the host's immune response, potentially via NEMO inactivation, thereby impacting the ability to resolve infections. Viral protease inhibitors have been used in several licensed oral medications and are well-validated therapeutic targets for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV) and the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Indeed, pharmaceutical 3CLpro inhibitors are currently the most prescribed antiviral therapy for COVID-19. Here, through a series of 104 case study respondents in an IRB-waived market research self-reported questionnaire, we highlight emerging evidence concerning positive clinical and immunological impacts of supplementation with Tollovid, a natural, botanically-based immune cleanse/support dietary supplement with potent 3CL protease inhibitory activity in vitro, first reported here, in patients suffering from Acute COVID and LHS-related symptoms.

About Tollovid™ and Tollovid Daily™

Tollovid and Tollovid Daily are oral dietary supplement products made from natural ingredients that help support and maintain healthy immune function and also have potent 3CL protease inhibition properties based upon in vitro functional assays that show strong inhibition of 3CL protease activity. Tollovid and Tollovid Daily bind to the active site of the 3CL protease. Tollovid has a 5-day dosing regimen, with 4 doses of 3 pills taken each day that provides maximum immune support. Tollovid Daily is a daily immune support product with a dosing regimen of twice daily. Preliminary data from an ongoing IRB-waived study of customers who used the products to assist with their COVID and Long COVID were recently announced.

About Tollovir™

Tollovir is an oral 3CL protease inhibitor and anti-cytokine therapeutic candidate targeting the Nidovirus group of viruses that includes coronaviruses such as SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, SARS-CoV-1, MERS and 229E. Tollovir is made from all natural ingredients that are qualified to ensure strong inhibition of the 3CL protease in vitro, as well as strong anti-cytokine activity. Tollovir has successfully completed a Phase 2 clinical trial in Israel for the treatment of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Tollovir will be developed for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 (severe and critical), moderate COVID-19, Long COVID and, potentially, pediatric COVID-19.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that examines cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos’ two internally developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2 have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently acquired U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing, Long COVID Panel analyses, and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test. More information on Provista is available at www.provistadx.com.

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Todos formed the Israeli-based majority-owned joint venture 3CL Pharma, Ltd with NLC Pharma in March of 2022 to consolidate all of the intellectual property surrounding 3CL protease – based diagnostic testing and development of 3CL protease botanical and pharmaceutical inhibitors that target a fundamental reproductive mechanism of coronaviruses. 3CL Pharma, through Todos’ brand, has commercialized the 3CL protease inhibitor immune support dietary supplement Tollovid™ in the United States, is developing the dual mechanism 3CL protease inhibitor and anti-cytokine therapeutic drug candidate Tollovir™, while also developing the 3CL protease diagnostic TolloTest™.

For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from the competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

