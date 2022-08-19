Unrivaled Brands Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company"), a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California and Oregon, yesterday reported its second quarter 2022 financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Financial Update

During the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company generated total revenue of $17.56 million composed of retail revenue of $10.95 million and cultivation/distribution revenue of $6.61 million. This compared to total revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which included retail revenue of $2.32 million and cultivation/distribution revenue of $0.55 million. This was an increase of 511.0% in total revenue.



The Company’s gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $8.27 million, compared to a gross profit of $2.72 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $5.55 million or 204.0%.



The merger with UMBRLA and the acquisitions of People's First Choice and SilverStreak Solutions in 2021 led to more operations with additional facilities, employees, and costs to support them. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were $19.07 million, compared to $4.70 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $14.37 million or 305.9%. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, amortization and depreciation expenses increased by $2.56 million over the three months ended June 30, 2021, facilities related expenses, such as rent, utilities, repairs and maintenance, security, and insurance, increased by $2.89 million over second quarter of 2021. Taxes, licensing and permitting increased by $1.17 million. Advertising increased by $0.73 million. Employee related expenses increased by $3.93 million or 382%.



The Company realized an operating loss of $67.07 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to an operating loss of $1.97 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $65.09 million or 3,298.5%. This increase was attributed primarily to a $55.73 million charge for impairment of intangible assets and goodwill related to the UMBRLA and People's acquisitions.



UNRIVALED BRANDS, INC. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 7,263 $ 6,891 Accounts receivable, net 855 4,677 Inventory, net 6,038 7,179 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,084 1,272 Notes receivable 375 750 Current assets held for sale 582 4,495 Total current assets 18,197 25,264 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 21,416 23,728 Intangible assets, net 102,772 129,637 Goodwill 14,506 48,132 Other assets 19,359 26,915 Investments 1,214 163 Long-term assets held for sale 2,791 17,984 TOTAL ASSETS $ 180,255 $ 271,824 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 37,148 $ 31,904 Short-term debt 26,532 45,749 Income taxes payable 9,913 7,969 Current liabilities held for sale 1,851 2,087 Total current liabilities 75,444 87,708 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net of discounts 7,638 10,006 Deferred tax liabilities 3,986 6,123 Long-term lease liabilities 14,471 21,316 Long-term liabilities held for sale 1,465 184 Total long-term liabilities 27,560 37,629 Total liabilities 103,004 125,337 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, par value $0.001: 990,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 532,514,803 shares issued and 530,206,383 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022; 498,546,295 shares issued and 496,237,883 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021. 554 521 Additional paid-in capital 401,214 392,930 Treasury stock (808 ) (808 ) Accumulated deficit (323,710 ) (250,015 ) Total Unrivaled Brands, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity 77,251 142,628 Non-controlling interest — 3,859 Total stockholders’ equity 77,251 146,487 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 180,255 $ 271,824



