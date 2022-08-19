The Global Digestive Health Products Market size is expected to reach $69.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digestive Health Products Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Ingredient, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06314997/?utm_source=GNW

Inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, constipation, colic, and ulcerative colitis can all be avoided with the aid of digestive health products. These products also aid in building immunity and battling harmful microorganisms.



Also, due to consumer lifestyle changes and rising mal-absorption rates, people are eating less, which is expanding the digestive health products market. Consumption of items for digestive health is anticipated to increase as a result of consumers’ increasing willingness to pay a little bit more for better health. Different portions of the digestive tract require regular maintenance due to their delicate nature, and sustaining their wellbeing by using digestive health products has developed as a significant wellness trend in many areas of the world.



The main goals of digestive health products are to maintain a normal level of stomach acid and replenish healthy gut flora, both of which are crucial for the breakdown and absorption of all nutrients in food. Lipase, amylases, and lactase are a few of the digestive health products’ enzymes that help maintain healthy levels of stomach acid and enhance digestion. One of the main factors boosting the market for digestive health products is the rising demand for nutritious food additives and nutritional supplements.



The dairy industry is anticipated to have a significant demand for digestive health products for usage in milk, cheese, yoghurt, and beverage goods. Due to expanding probiotic and food enzyme usage in newborn formula as well as rising adult health concerns, these products are anticipated to drive market growth over the next years. The market will also be driven by the rising usage of digestive health products in healthcare and certain medical problems.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the market for digestive health goods experienced mixed results. Despite the limitations that the nations must adhere to, the market for natural digestive health supplements is quickly rising. People are making an effort to keep up healthy routines and consume nutritive health items in light of the coronavirus outbreak. The health advantages of core health supplements for digestive health during this pandemic are now widely known. However, the lack of production as a result of the labour shortage and shutdown decreased demand for digestive health goods. So, the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on the market were uneven.



Market Growth Factors



Growing Demand For Nutritional And Fortifying Additives For Food



The increased need for nutritive and fortifying additives is one of the key reasons that is projected to propel expansion of the market for digestive health products. Companies that produce food and beverages add enzymes, prebiotics, and probiotics to their products to strengthen the nutritional and digestive components. The purpose of adding additives to the food and beverage sector is to boost the nutritional value and fibre content of food products. In order to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and improve the quality of gut bacteria, probiotics and other digestive ingredients are frequently present in fish oil and yoghurt.



Increasing Awareness About Gut Health And Expansion Of Geriatric Population



There is an expansion of ageing population and increased consumer awareness of gastrointestinal health across the world. The digestive system’s efficiency declines with age, and the muscles that process food in the digestive tract become inflexible, weak, and less effective. Intestinal inflammation and other irritable bowel diseases including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, have been the cause of a number of fatalities in the western world in recent years. The market for digestive health products is anticipated to be stimulated by consumers’ increased awareness of the importance of gut health.



Market Restraining Factors



Strict, Uneven And Uncategorised Regulations Around The Globe



Market limitations include stringent government laws governing prebiotics and probiotic regulatory norms, as well as the numerous approvals and trials, which producers must go through before releasing a product in the market. A company is in charge of assessing whether or not a supplement is safe under a 1994 law on dietary supplement health and education. Since, supplements and most digestive health products don’t necessarily fall under medicine schedules of many nations, it then becomes comparatively tricky to get the required permissions. The categorization of many digestive health products remain dismissal, especially in developing nations.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the digestive health product market is segmented into dairy products, bakery and cereals, non-alcoholic beverages, supplements, and others. The non-alcoholic beverages segment garnered a substantial revenue share in the digestive health product market in 2021. It is due to factors including the growing popularity of these beverages owing to their lack of alcohol’s negative effects. They act as a healthy substitute for their alcoholic equivalents. It’s commonly recognised that non-alcoholic beer is beneficial for nursing mothers.



Ingredients Outlook



On the basis of ingredients, the digestive health product market is categorised into prebiotics, probiotics, and food enzymes (Microbial-based, Plant-based and Animal-based). The probiotics segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the digestive health product market in 2021. This is due to a greater understanding of the advantages probiotics have for health, including the reduction of inflammation and allergies, the treatment and prevention of diarrhoea, and the enhancement of immunity. Digestive diseases, immunity, and the digestive system can all be helped by probiotic substances.







Regional Outlook



Region wise, the digestive health product market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region acquired the highest revenue share in the digestive health product market in 2021. High market share in the region is a result of the region’s leading players having a strong presence, government assistance for new product development, and technological improvement in the probiotic and prebiotic space. Additionally, factors such as rising healthcare costs, modifications to food laws that affect label and product claims, quick advances in science and processing technologies, an increase in the number of elderly people, and a growing interest in achieving wellness through diet are driving consumer interest in digestive health products in North America.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Danone S.A. (Sofina Group), DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Nestle S.A., Sanofi S.A., Cargill Corporation, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., and Arla Foods, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Digestive Health Products Market



Aug-2021: Chr. Hansen Holdings launched Chr. Hanseen Pet-Prostart, Chr. Hansen Pet-Proessentials, Chr. Hansen Pet-Provital, the latest portfolio of?stable?live probiotics?for?utilization in?pet foods & supplements. These products are aimed at empowering every pet’s life stage with good?bacteria and creating a better world for pets, naturally. In addition, the company stated that when their partners and consumers make a strategic choice to integrate microbial solutions, the goal is to help them achieve excellence in their pet probiotics play.



Jun-2021: International Flavors & Fragrances introduced Nurica, a breakthrough innovation for the dairy industry. The Nurica enzyme has the potential for exceptional innovations related to prebiotics and enhancing digestive health. For many years, GOS has been added to selected premium milk categories like infant products because of cost considerations.



Jan-2021: DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences unveiled HOWARU Calm, a probiotic. The company focused on helping dietary supplement manufacturers decrease the cycle of consumer stress. The launch would enable dietary supplement manufacturers to develop an efficacious end-product that meets the market need for probiotic supplements focused on reducing stress & promoting mental well-being.



Nov-2020: Chr Hansen Holdings released YoFlex Premium and nu-Trish Premium, The Perfect Partner for creating high-textured yogurt. The launched products help producers achieve their strategic goals, whether they wish to offer indulgent, high-texture yogurt with lesser additives; enhance margins by reducing the requirement for expensive skim milk powder; or create healthier, premium yogurts with the optimal amount of probiotics.



Sep-2020: DuPont Human Microbiome Venture entered into a partnership with The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), an American multinational consumer goods corporation. Through the partnership, the companies aimed to develop next-generation probiotics (NGPs) for human health. Also, this partnership would enable the companies to speed-up innovation in the field of metabolic health & help millions of customers affected by metabolic health issues.



Jun-2020: Chr. Hansen Holding announced the acquisition of UAS Laboratories, the Wisconsin based B2B company specializing in clinically documented probiotics. This acquisition would further strengthen & expand Chr. Hansen’s global microbial platform & Human Health business, and is aligned with the strategy of pursuing bolt-on acquisitions that fit into the microbial platform.



Sep-2019: DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences collaborated with BY-HEALTH, a leading customer health care company. This collaboration aimed to focus generally on the R&D of probiotic dietary supplements with innovative functions, innovative ingredients, and innovative technologies that include joint research on intestinal microecology and the development of innovative probiotic dietary supplements & applications for use.



Jul-2019: DuPont expanded its geographical footprints in Rochester, New York by the opening of a new state-of-the-art probiotics fermentation unit. With this expansion, the company would have the largest fermenter across the globe dedicated to probiotics production, which would improve the company’s capability to provide consumers with high-quality, clinically-documented strains that will favor people’s health now and in the future.



Jun-2019: Nestlé introduced MATERNA Opti-Lac, a probiotic solution for lactating mothers. The product is aimed at helping mothers reduce the risk of breast pain & mastitis, a painful inflammatory condition of the breast, during breastfeeding.



May-2019: DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences released The DuPont, Danisco, VEGE, DuPont Danisco VEGE, a new cultures line. The newly introduced cultures line is specially designed for fermented plant-based products for delivering clinically backed health benefits. The launched line is developed for a wide-ranging variety of plant-based raw materials, like fruits, soy, coconut, peas, almond, nuts, maize, oat, rice, and vegetables, to satisfy customer taste & texture expectations from typical and appealing fresh, clean and mild flavors to new, pleasant unexpected flavors.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Dairy Products



• Supplements



• Non-Alcoholic Beverages



• Bakery & Cereals



• Others



By Ingredient



• Probiotics



• Prebiotics



• Food Enzymes



o Microbial-based



o Plant-based



o Animal-based



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• BASF SE



• Bayer AG



• Danone S.A. (Sofina Group)



• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.



• Nestle S.A.



• Sanofi S.A.



• Cargill Corporation



• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S



• International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.



• Arla Foods, Inc.



