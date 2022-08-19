Nano coating Market Is Expected to Gain a Significant Position in the Market with a Steady CAGR Rate Of 17.3% by 2028

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Nano coating Market.

From 2019 to 2028, the market for Nano coatings is anticipated to expand at a rate of about 17.3% CAGR. It is anticipated to increase from just over USD 150 million in 2019 to over USD 537.6 million by 2028.

Nano coating is the term for extremely small, thin layers of polymeric chemical compounds that are utilised to give a substrate surface particular chemical and physical properties. This comprises qualities like ductility, transparency, hardness, lubricity, and abrasion resistance. In most cases, Nano coatings are used to change a surface's hydrophobic and/or oleo phobic characteristics by applying a protective coating on a comparatively small scale of few microns.

A technique that uses atomic building blocks can manufacture a Nano coating with the finest precision. Controlled deposition of atoms results in a layer that conforms consistently to all of the surface's distinctive features. The global market for Nano coatings is currently expanding strongly in sectors such as construction, food, healthcare, automotive, electronics, etc., driven by their superior physical and chemical capabilities.

Due to the expanding construction, automotive, and electronics industries in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the North American region accounted for the highest share of the global Nano coatings market in 2021, up to 38%. The main cause of the expansion of Nano coatings is the reduction of volatile organic compound emissions, which results in environmentally friendly products. Nano coating is frequently utilised in construction materials, auto parts, equipment, accessories, wheels, and other items. The U.S. Department of Commerce said that the total amount spent on construction in March 2022 was anticipated to be US$1,730.5 billion on an annual basis, an increase of 0.1% above the previously revised February estimate of US$1,728.6 billion. About 1.6 million new cars were registered in Canada in 2021, an increase of 6.5% from the previous year, according to Statistics Canada. As a result, the market for Nano coatings is expected to rise due to the expansion of the construction, automotive, and other industries.

Report Scope

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2019 To 2028 Growth Rate 17.3% Estimated Market Value USD 150 million in 2019 Forecasted Market Value USD 537.6 million by 2028 Analysis Duration 9 Years No. of Pages 120 No. of Figures & Tables 116 and 13 Regions Covered 5 Company Analysis More Than 10







Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa







Countries Covered US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America, Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

Market Growth Drivers and Opportunities

An increase in demand for Nano coatings on the international market. During the anticipated period, the global market will experience various growth opportunities due to the expansion of automotive-related products like touch panels, windshield glass, and windows as well as products related to the optics industry like camera lenses, contact lenses, mirrors, sunglasses, and eyeglasses. The marine sector heavily relies on anti-fouling coatings for cleaning and to stop fouling from growing on ship and boat hulls. Numerous significant key companies around the world are currently conducting extensive research, which offers a variety of growth chances during the predicted time.

Regional Scope of Nano coating Market

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for a sizable portion of the global Nano coatings market. The market will benefit from the expansion of the industrial sector and rising building and construction activity. China makes a significant contribution because it has a sizable manufacturing industry. Additionally, it is projected that the region's market will increase due to low labour costs and easy access to raw resources.

Top Leading Players

Biogate AG Buhler Partec GMBH CIMA Nanotech Inc Eikos Inc Inframat Corporation Integran Technologies Inc Nanofilm Ltd Nanogate AG Nanophase Technologies Corporation Nanovere Technologies LLC.





Key Segments of Nano Coatings Market

Nano Coatings Market by Type, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

Anti-Fingerprint

Anti-Microbial

Anti-Fouling & Easy to Clean

Self-Cleaning

Other Nano Coatings

Nano Coatings Market by Application, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

Medical & Healthcare

Food Manufacturing

Packaging

Marine

Water Treatment

Electronics

Building & Construction

Automotive

Energy

Other Applications





Who Must Purchase? Or Important Stakeholders

Nano Technology Companies

Healthcare and Medical Device Consulting firms

Research Organizations

Testing Laboratories

Medical Devices manufacturers

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical companies

Regulatory Authorities

Others





