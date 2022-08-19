The Global Catheter Stabilization Devices Market size is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Catheter Stabilization Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Products, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06314987/?utm_source=GNW





Applications for catheter stabilization devices include cardiovascular treatments, general surgery, respiratory operations, and other procedures. Additionally, it is used as a urinary catheter to empty fluid from abdominal abscesses, to administer medication, during angioplasty and angiography, and to test blood pressure in veins and arteries. The urinary catheter is designed to securely hold the catheter because of how it is made. Urine backflow is prevented using urinary catheter devices. It aids in reducing urethral injury risk. It is brought by the catheter moving or becoming loose.



The market is anticipated to be driven by factors including rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, increased prevalence of lifestyle illnesses like malignancies, cardiovascular diseases, and renal failure, as well as an increase in the number of operations that may necessitate these gadgets for postoperative care. The aging of the population also leads to a greater requirement for these gadgets.



All across the world, intravascular catheter use is a crucial component of contemporary healthcare. With an increase in utilization, these have developed into a necessary component in hospitals and clinics. Hospitals and clinics buy more than 150 million of these devices annually for the delivery of drugs, IV fluids, parenteral nutrition, and hemodynamic status monitoring. Additionally, it predicts the annual placement of more than 5 million central intravascular catheters. It is becoming more common to have urinary diseases such as cystitis, urine retention, urinary incontinence, benign prostate hyperplasia, kidney stones, and other conditions that cause bladder dysfunction.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



COVID-19 has been classified as an emergency health crisis by the World Health Organization (WHO). The pandemic problem had had a significant influence on the healthcare sector. One of the most crucial steps in treating COVID-19 patients was intubation. The demand for ventilators, intubation equipment, and ventilation stabilization tools such as catheter stabilization devices had increased due to the rise of Corona patients. Patients with COVID 19 received IVIG (Intravenous Immunoglobin) as a supportive treatment. It contributes to the rise in demand for catheter stabilizing technology to reduce the dangers of catheter movement. The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a short-term detrimental effect on the expansion of the catheter business because of the on-hold services, such as therapeutic, diagnostic, and surgical services.







Market Growth Factors



Rising Rates Of Lifestyle Diseases



Globally, lifestyle disorders including obesity and CVD are on the rise. Since 1975, the global rate of obesity has more than tripled. Since 1975, the global obesity rate has more than tripled. In every region of the world except some areas of sub-Saharan Africa and Asia, there are more obese individuals than underweight people. According to research, the prevalence of CVD has nearly tripled in China and India during the past ten years. As a result, the market for securement devices is expanding globally due to the increase in cardiac procedures.



Growing Numbers Of People Are Getting Older



The rising elderly population is one of the biggest issues facing emerging nations. The incidence of chronic illnesses in the elderly, such as peripheral arterial disease, heart disease, and venous thromboembolism, is also anticipated to drive growth in the catheter market. By 2020, more than 19.1% of persons aged 55 to 65 worldwide would have peripheral vascular disease, with nearly 27% of men and more than 21% of women affected, as per a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The aged population, which is expanding at an extraordinary speed in the Asia Pacific region, is the largest in the world.



Market Restraining Factors



Increased Likelihood Of Urinary Tract Infections



Urinary tract infection is the most frequent side effect in patients using IC. However, the frequency of UTIs connected to IC varies significantly in published literature. This may depend on the evaluation techniques used, such as the patient population under study, the IC procedures, the frequency of the urine measurements, the UTI criteria, etc. Becka and Volset3 examined traits that potentially foretell the emergence of bacteriuria and clinical UTI in 302 individuals using Clean IC (CIC). Low age, neurogenic bladder disorder, and non-self-catheterization, as well as urine leaking in patients with the neurogenic disorder, were predictive variables of clinical UTI in women, while low age, neurogenic bladder dysfunction, and high mean catheterization volume were predictive variables in men.



Product Outlook



By product, the catheter stabilization devices market is segmented into Arterial Securement Devices, Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices, Peripheral Securement Devices, Urinary Catheter Securement Devices, Chest Drainage Tube Securement Devices, and Others. The central venous catheter securement devices segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the catheter stabilization devices market in 2021. Due to advantages including fewer repeat surgeries and reinsertions, fewer disruptions during treatments, and lower CVC replacement costs, CVC securement is becoming more and more important.



End-Use Outlook



Based on end-use, the catheter stabilization devices market is classified into Hospitals, Home Care Settings, and Others. The hospitals segment procured the largest revenue share in the catheter stabilization devices market in 2021. It is because a lot of surgeries are carried out in hospitals. In hospitals, catheters are frequently utilized for a variety of therapies. In hospitalized patients, the prevalence of illnesses linked to their use is significant.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the catheter stabilization devices market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region garnered the highest revenue share in the catheter stabilization devices market in 2021. Due to the rise in catheter implantation, the United States has the greatest market here and globally. The Joint Commission estimates that almost 3 million of the estimated 300 million catheters used in the United States each year are central venous catheters.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., ICU Medical, Inc., TIDI Products, LLC, ConvaTec Group PLC, and Medline Industries, Inc. (Centurion Medical Products Corporation).



