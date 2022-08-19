New York, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Sinus Tissue Resection Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End-use, By Country And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315300/?utm_source=GNW



Europe Sinus Tissue Resection Market Growth & Trends



The Europe sinus tissue resection market size is expected to reach USD 263.6 million by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030. The rise in the prevalence of chronic sinusitis, rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and technological advancements are expected to propel the growth of the industry over the forecast period. Although the market witnessed a significant fall in the sales of sinus tissue resection products, It is expected to recover and flourish over the forecast period. The lockdowns and restrictions resulted in a reduced number of elective surgeries, which further led to a fall in the sales of sinus tissue resection products.



Most countries in Europe specifically observed a major loss of life and financial losses due to the pandemic.Countries like Italy, which had a huge geriatric population, were badly hit by the virus, and recovering from it has been difficult.



However, with the European countries now focusing on their healthcare systems more than ever before, the region is trying its best to combat similar situations in the near future. However, with the conduction of mass vaccination programs, the opening of the economies, and economic activities resuming, the market has already started to recover.



Increasing prevalence of chronic sinusitis is among the major factors anticipated to positively contribute to the industry growth. As per the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, chronic sinusitis is a common condition in Europe, and affects 1 in 10 adults in the U.K. adults. Additionally, according to the European Forum for Research and Foundation in Allergy and Airway Diseases, around 10% of the population is suffering from chronic rhinitis across the European region.



Europe Sinus Tissue Resection Market Report Highlights

• Based on product, the endoscopes segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to its increased usage and higher price range

• On the basis of end-use, the hospitals segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the majority of patients opting to undergo surgeries in the hospital setting

• Germany held the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to an increase in the prevalence of allergic rhinitis and a well-established healthcare system

• The market observed a negative impact due to the pandemic as a result of reduced hospital visits by the patients and restrictions led by the government that led to a fall in the number of elective surgeries

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315300/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________