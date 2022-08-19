Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted two auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2022.



The results of the auctions are shown below. The spread will be in force until the next refinancing.

Euribor-loan Euribor-loan ISIN DK000953660-9 DK000953679-9 Reference rate Euribor 3M Euribor 3M Cover pool H (SDO) H (SDO) Series 32H 32H Callable No Yes Auction results Total allotment EUR 675m EUR 50m Total bids EUR 1,398m EUR 111m Interest rate spread +0.36% +0.60% Price 100.20 100.20 Other information Maturity 01-10-2025 01-04-2026





Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.

Attachment