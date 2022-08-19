Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

| Source: Nykredit Realkredit A/S Nykredit Realkredit A/S

København V, DENMARK

To Nasdaq Copenhagen    

Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted two auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2022.

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spread will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Euribor-loanEuribor-loan
ISINDK000953660-9DK000953679-9
Reference rateEuribor 3MEuribor 3M
Cover poolH (SDO)H (SDO)
Series32H32H
CallableNoYes
Auction results  
Total allotmentEUR 675mEUR 50m
Total bids EUR 1,398mEUR 111m
Interest rate spread+0.36%+0.60%
Price100.20100.20
Other information  
Maturity01-10-202501-04-2026



Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.

Attachment


Attachments

Refinancing of floating rate loans