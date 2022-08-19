Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Refinancing of floating rate loans.
The Nykredit Group has conducted two auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2022.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spread will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Euribor-loan
|Euribor-loan
|ISIN
|DK000953660-9
|DK000953679-9
|Reference rate
|Euribor 3M
|Euribor 3M
|Cover pool
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|Series
|32H
|32H
|Callable
|No
|Yes
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|EUR 675m
|EUR 50m
|Total bids
|EUR 1,398m
|EUR 111m
|Interest rate spread
|+0.36%
|+0.60%
|Price
|100.20
|100.20
|Other information
|Maturity
|01-10-2025
|01-04-2026
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.
