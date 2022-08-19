AVID Products Releases New USB Audio Solution for Higher Learning

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVID Products, the only adaptive learning company that creates and advocates for mindful, innovative, and accessible solutions for learners of all kinds, is officially announcing the release of the AE-79 USB headset as part of their universal 70 Series and suite of audio solutions designed for the lifelong learning journey that also includes the 20, 30 and 50 Series. Recently hosting an edWebinar on the importance of active listening, AVID continually brings award-winning audio devices to students, educators and more, along with for impact programs and partnerships such as their simple and free audio recycle program. Making a difference now and for future generations.

Empowering the audio listening experience

Answering the demand for a reliable and accessible USB headset for high school, college and adult listeners, the AE-79 is built with all the features for enhanced focus, clear communication, and prolonged comfort. It's ideal for a variety of listening environments and situations such as online learning, testing and assessments, video calls, podcasting, eGaming, voiceover and more.

Noise-reducing earpieces with deluxe comfort padding minimize outside noise and distractions, while a noise-canceling, ultra-flexible boom arm microphone ensures perfect positioning for a clear result when speaking and is perfect for speech-to-text voice recognition software. Ample padding on the adjustable headband lends comfort, as well as the larger ear cups that surround the ear help filter out ambient noise. The larger speaker size housed within the ear cups enhances deep bass tones and highs for a clean, natural sound. The USB connection provides compatibility with a very wide range of devices and comes with in-line volume controls. In addition to the durable and feature-laden design, the AE-79 delivers on safety with California Prop 65, CPSIA SOR, RoHS, TPCH / EU 94/62 compliances and comes with a convenient soft carrying case to keep your investment safe when traveling.

The AE-79 USB headset shines where focus, clear communication and all-day comfort are top priorities. High school and college students, as well as remote workers and gamers, or anyone who needs to hear clearly and speak without interruption, will find the AE-79 meets all their needs and is an ideal tool for empowering the audio experience.

Connect with a team member from AVID Products toll-free at 888.575.AVID or visit avidproducts.com.

Established in 1953, AVID Products is a 100% employee-owned audio company committed to empowering your learning journey through mindful, innovative, and accessible audio solutions. With nearly 70 years of experience in the audio industry, AVID continues to develop award-winning, innovative solutions for learning to tele-health to travel, that keep us moving, growing, and connected.

AVID Sales Contact for Education: Doug Welles, Director of Sales & Business Development, dwelles@avidproducts.com

AVID PR Contact: Emil Belisle, Director of Marketing Communications, ebelisle@avidproducts.com

