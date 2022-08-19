Solution Tree, Marzano Resources Titles Win Publishing Awards

Bloomington, Ind., Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Educational professional development books published by Solution Tree and Marzano Resources are once again at the top of three major book award lists for 2021 and 2022.
The Metacognitive Student, Finding Your Blind Spots, Mindsets & Skill Sets for Learning, and The School Wellness Wheel received top honors in the Education I (Workbook/Resources) category at the 2022 Independent Publisher (IPPY) Book Awards. Conducted annually, the IPPY Awards honor the year’s best independently published titles from around the world. Learn more about the IPPY Awards here.
Ready for the Workforce won a silver medal in the 2022 Independent Book Publishers Association’s (IBPA) Benjamin Franklin Award™ program, which is recognized as one of the highest national honors for independent publishers. More information about this award can be found on the association’s website.
Two more titles—The Metacognitive Student and Capturing the Classroom—received a gold medal and an honorable mention, respectively, in the 2021 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards.
2022 IPPY Award Winners
GOLD
The Metacognitive Student
By Richard K. Cohen, Deanne Kildare Opatosky, James Savage, Susan Olsen Stevens, and Edward P. Darrah
SILVER (tie)
Finding Your Blind Spots
By Hedreich Nichols
SILVER (tie)
Mindsets & Skill Sets for Learning
By Bill Zima
BRONZE
The School Wellness Wheel
By Mike Ruyle, Libby Child, and Nancy Dome
2022 IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award Winner
SILVER
Ready for the Workforce
By Christi McBride and Brenda Duncan-Davis
2021 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Award Winners
GOLD
The Metacognitive Student
By Richard K. Cohen, Deanne Kildare Opatosky, James Savage, Susan Olsen Stevens, and Edward P. Darrah
HONORABLE MENTION
Capturing the Classroom
By Ellen I. Linnihan
All of these titles are available to order at SolutionTree.com.
