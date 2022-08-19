Warpath’s “Brothers Unite” Community Tournament Kicks Off with a Content-Packed Update, Bringing the Mobile Title to Version 5.0

Call in the Cavalry, as New 5.0 Update Adds Swaths of New Content and New Gameplay Mechanics, Including Highly Requested FPS Mode



SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s time to gear up and load out, as the calvary’s sounding a call that must be heeded. Today, Lilith Games released the long-awaited 5.0 update for Warpath , the free-to-play competitive RTS available on iOS and Android devices. Along with the update, the developer announced that the “ Brothers Unite ” community tournament is now live. Mixing both solo and collaborative categories, the tournament allows a wide range of playstyles in an opportunity to win rewards from a prize pool in excess of $20,000.



Warpath 5.0 introduces a new system of upgrading Star Units. The system, called “Prototype.” is accessible once a server has been live for 180 days. In this new upgrading system, Commanders are able to level up their 7.2 Star Units to the newly implemented Modern Units, unlocking new Unit types and combat mechanics. The new Unit types included are the Helicopter Unit, which are upgraded Tank Hunters, and Main Battle Tanks, which are upgraded Medium and Heavy Tanks, among others. In addition to the Prototype System, the 5.0 update introduces an FPS mode, putting Commanders in the crossfire and enhancing player immersion with a familiar first-person gameplay option.

Along with this new content drop, Lilith Games announced the start of Warpath’s Brothers Unite tournament. This community-driven tournament is divided into three tiered categories: The Best Commander, The Best Band of Brothers, and The Luckiest Commander. The Best Commander event begins at game login, with rankings solely based on a player’s power level grind. The Best Band of Brothers event requires players to pre-register n teams of two, wherein teams will be ranked by the increase of their in-game power level compared to the power levels of both team members at the start of the event. At the end of the event, final rankings will be based on how much a team’s power level has increased. Finally, The Luckiest Commander category is based on mission completion. During the event period, players will collect Medals by completing specific missions active during the tournament. Participants who collect five Medals will be able to pull one Prize Drawing raffle ticket. Rewards range from cash prizes and current generation game consoles, to Warpath-themed figurines and in-game currency.

About Warpath

Warpath is a classic real-time strategy game where players build their forces to unleash fury on enemy units through strategic ground combat or advanced aerial assault. Featuring iconic wartime locations from around the world, Warpath invites players to assemble deeply customized military units and build impregnable bases in full, high-quality HD. Zoom freely about the map between rugged terrain and urban landscapes, locating allies to increase control and battle-defining in-game power level. With highly customizable weapons, aircraft, and the ability to move between ally bases, Warpath makes the journey to battlefield dominance a dynamic, cinematic experience.

About Lilith Games

Established in May 2013, Lilith Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (AKA “Lilith”) is devoted to creating an unprecedented gaming experience for players around the globe via engaging and diverse mobile games.

Since its founding, Lilith has developed and published a variety of acclaimed games, such as Soul Hunters, Abi: A Robot’s Tale, Rise of Kingdoms, Art of Conquest, AFK Arena, and Warpath. Lilith Games ranked 10th place in terms of global game publishing company revenue according to data from App Annie’s State of Mobile 2021 report. In addition to commercial gaming success, Lilith creates and publishes compelling independent games, including popular titles Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite and Mr. Pumpkin 2: Walls of Kowloon. Visit www.lilithgames.com to learn more and explore Lilith’s expanding catalog of titles.



