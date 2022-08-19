Pinduoduo to Report Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results on August 29, 2022

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo”) (NASDAQ: PDD) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, before U.S. markets open on Monday, August 29, 2022.



Pinduoduo’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 29, 2022. (7:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

The conference call will be webcast live at https://investor.pinduoduo.com/investor-events. The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.

About Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo connects millions of agricultural producers with consumers across China. Pinduoduo aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities can benefit from the increased productivity and convenience through new market opportunities.

For more information on Pinduoduo news and industry trends, please visit our content hub at https://stories.pinduoduo-global.com/.

