The East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum to Examine Each State’s Sports Betting Model

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Of all the sports-betting models that have been developed in recent years, which are most effective in meeting the goals of both states and operators? A panel of experts from the public and private sectors will address that question as the 25th annual East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum convenes September 21-23 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

As sports betting is now legal and active in 31 US jurisdictions, no two states offer precisely the same sports betting model. From an online-only model to a model offering dozens of skins to one offering tax rates that are four to five times higher than others, states have charted their own paths as they maximize results. This expert panel called Sports Betting: Which Model Is Working Best? will address such questions as:

Which model is working best?

Should this be measured by GGR state tax receipts?

Do high tax rates matter?

The sports betting expert panelist include:

Senator Jon Ford, State of Indiana; President, National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS)

Gina Smith, Deputy Director of Gaming Compliance, Virginia Lottery

Elizabeth Suever, Vice President, Government Relations, Bally’s Corporation

Andrew Winchell, Director of Government Affairs, FanDuel

Registration is open to the public; visit www.ecgc.us to view the agenda, as well as registration and hotel options.

The conference will kick off with an opening reception on September 21. There also will be three keynote addresses and a cocktail reception on Thursday evening.

During the two-day conference, additional panel discussion will focus on issues facing the industry including:

• Is Gaming Growing Responsibly?

• Gaming Revenues Going Up in Smoke?

• The Best Things in Gaming Right Now Are …

• State Regulators: Keeping Their Promise to Keep Pace

• Whither Igaming?

• Creating One Industry: Lotteries, Gaming

Also participating in a two part forum will be eleven industry leaders representing the top gaming companies in the US.

The East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum is organized and produced by Cooper Levenson, Spectrum Gaming Group, Sports Illustrated Sportsbook and Esports Entertainment Group.

The conference, which is celebrating its 25th Anniversary, will provide attendees with outstanding opportunities for networking, professional development, and business-to-business discussions. For sponsorship or additional conference information, visit www.ecgc.us.