New to The Street TV / Newsmax TV Announces Its Seven Corporate Interviews for This Week’s TV Broadcast, Episode #377, August 21, 2022, 10-11 AM ET

1). Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TNXP) ($TNXP) interview with Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, and CEO.

2). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO & President.

3). Verde Bio Holdings, Inc.’s (OTCQB: VBHI) ($VBHI) interview with Scott Cox, CEO.

4). HCM Staffing & Consulting (HCM) interviews with Eddie Bright, Jr. CEO, Valarie Mackey, CEO- WrightNow Solutions , and Yvette Pegues, Chief Diversity Officer (CDO) - Your Invisible Disability GroupDisability Group.

5). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

6). “Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs Segment” – Coastal Kapital, LLC’s interview with Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder.

7). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

New to The Street TV re-airs TV Host Jane King’s interview with Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, CEO at Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP) ($TNXP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company. Talking from the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, Seth updates viewers about the Company’s current operations. Monkeypox is a global problem with over 17,000 cases outside of Africa, and Seth believes that the infection rate doubles each week. The WHO (World Health Organization) recently declared Monkeypox an international health emergency. For about ten years, Tonix Pharmaceuticals continue with the clinical development of the TNX-801 live vaccine to prevent Monkeypox and Smallpox. The overwhelming majority of those affected are men who have sex with men (“MSM”). Since Monkeypox is NOT an STD (sexually transmitted disease), other population demographics could catch the virus. Seth informs viewers about the Company’s live virus vaccine they are developing to prevent COVID. Unfortunately, current vaccines are not protective enough and have limited durations. Tonix intends to have its COVID vaccine overcome the current marketplace vaccine limitations. The Company opened its new “Advanced Development Center” that will manufacture clinical trial supplies for live virus vaccines for both COVID and MonkeyPox. Even with economic short-coming caused by COVID displacement, TNXP opened the new manufacturing center in about 1-year. The facility can respond to President Biden’s “ American Pandemic Preparedness Plan” (AP3), so Tonix can make, in 100-days, new vaccines to prevent new pathogen infections. Tonix is committed to improving the lives of patients by identifying, researching, and developing promising therapies which have the potential to address unmet needs. Dr. Lederman will come back on a future show with further updates. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - https://www.tonixpharma.com/ . The TNXP interviewed originally aired, August 14, 2022.

The New to The Street TV is re-airing the Nasdaq Marketplace studio interview with John Lai, CEO / President, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV). Talking with TV Host Jane King, John talks about PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company that manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. John provides viewers his corporate updates regarding PETV’s partnership with MWI Animal Health, a leading animal health products and services distributor, and Amerisource Bergen subsidiary . The relationship between PETV and MWI Animal Health continues to mature, creating business synergies. MWI Animal Health generates about $5B in revenues yearly and has a seasoned sales and marketing staff. Their sales team now markets PETV’s injectable patented Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology that treats osteoarthritis and joint afflictions for dogs, horses, and cats. A naturally derived product, Spryng mimics collagen tissue that significantly improves animals’ afflicted joints. MWI’s success comes from educating their veterinarian clients about their drug products, and now they are rolling-out educational videos about Spryng. John says veterinarian schools teach their doctors differently about treating animal osteoarthritis. He feels confident that the videos and other marketing materials can show Spryng successfully treating the bone-on-bone root cause of the disease. Petvivocare.org is a charitable organization at PETV which donates products to help animal rescue organizations treat dogs, cats, horses, and other animals suffering joint-related afflictions. Any animal care organization can apply for assistance by providing reasons for needing help. John is excited about business progress and looks forward to returning to the show to share further updates. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - https://petvivo.com/ and Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ . The PETV interview originally aired on August 14, 2022.

Scott Cox, Chief Executive Officer at Verde Bio Holdings, Inc . (OTCQB: VBHI) ($VBHI), sits with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King at the Nasdaq Marketplace studio. Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. is a mineral acquisition and management company focusing on the oil and gas industry. The Company generates its revenues through royalty payments from its oil/gas holdings, Scott calls these the “MailBox” payments. The uniqueness is that an investor can get involved with VBHI without the usual risks associated with an oil/gas operation. VBHI shares in the revenues generated through its royalties but doesn’t have the cost and debts related to the operators’ drilling and production activities. Scotts tells viewers they have oil/gas interest in 7-states in all the significant US oil/gas basins. They have 18 wells now and 15 more to be online in the future. VBHI will look at all projects regardless of size and scope to determine if they can be accretive to the current portfolio of projects. Larger companies with similar business models are restrictive in many projects acquisition based on an investment pay-out matrix due to internalized economics. The higher oil/gas prices bring in higher royalty checks, but these current commodity prices can limit or hamper acquisitions. Scott believes these current prices are not sustainable and expects oil/gas to come down. The Company is aggressively marketing itself within the oil/gas industry and the investment communities. The Company looks forward to up-listing its stock onto a US national exchange and will continue to grow its bottom line through its current and future royalty holdings. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Verde Bio Holdings, Inc . (OTCQB: VBHI) - https://www.verdebh.com/

New to The Street TV airs the HCM Staffing & Consulting (HCM) interviews with Eddie Bright, Jr. CEO, Valarie Mackey, CEO at WrightNow Solutions, and Yvette Pegues, Chief Diversity Officer (CDO) at Your Invisible Disability Group . TV Host Jane King speaks with HCM’s CEO, Eddie Bright, Jr., who explains the Company’s business model. HCM has a suite of high-tech staffing and consulting services focusing on human resource diversities and those with disabilities. Upskilling, retraining, talent development, and positive talent retention are some services that clients use HCM for their employment needs. Valarie Mackey, CEO at WrightNow Solutions, talks to viewers about the importance of a diversified workforce and the successes associated with such a force. Bringing people together from different educational platforms, skill sets, mindsets, races, and social/economic demographics can enhance innovations. Businesses that embrace a diversified workforce usually see a 30-40% increase in profitability. Yvette Pegues, Chief Diversity Officer (CDO) at Your Invisible Disability Group, provides information about overlooked and talented individuals who look differently with disabilities. Only 13% of businesses hire or seek those highly talented individuals with physical or mental limitations. Most of the time, companies seem to think it will cost more to hire and retain those with disabilities due to their locations lacking infrastructure. One way a business can feel more confident hiring, an audit of a business’s internal and external infrastructures can assist in the hiring those with limitations. With consent changes in technological advancement, employers evolve to meet consumer needs. They can employ HCM to retrain and reskill existing employees, which is more cost-effective and efficient than seeking new hires. Currently, the US workforce has five generations working together at any given time. Each generation has different mindsets, work, and life experiences, brought together, innovating new products and services. Diversity, equity, and inclusion are at the forefront of everything HCM Staffing & Consulting does and its services to employers. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit HCM Staffing & Consulting (HCM) - https://hcmscg.com/ .

On this week’s New to The Street TV show, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ), returns as a guest. He gives TV Host Jan King and viewers an overview of the successful Q2 corporate financial fundamentals based on selling its Sekur® cybersecurity products. With the persistent and increased hacking of personal data and privacy breaches on individuals and businesses, Sekur is getting new subscribers for its email, text, and other encrypted platforms . Alain told viewers that sales increased over 1100% for Q2 ending June 30, 2022, compared to Q2, 2021. And the revenue for July 2022 looks the best for the Company, and the Company expects the August 2022 revenue to exceed that of July 2022. The Company has good cash-on-hand, no debt, and expects operational profitability in Q1 2023. The Company is looking at a possible Nasdaq up-listing, and they plan on financing to enable them to acquire more users. Sekur expects higher revenues. SekurVPN (Virtual Private Network), SekurMail App for Android, and SekurMessenger mass use adoption by business and governmental entities from its Latin American division are all currently or soon to be available. The “Chat-by-Invite” feature is now in 61 countries, offering a secure SMS text platform to end-users. These subscription services are growing the Company’s bottom-line revenues. With no request for phone numbers, no open-source platform, no shared servers, no 3rd party providers, never selling or mining data, and a culture committed to privacy, Sekur Private Data offers cybersecurity solutions for a reasonable monthly fee. As an added protection to subscribers, Sekur operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. Viewers can try out the SekurMail/SekurMessanger and “Chat-by-Invite” and other services for a week free, and then become a subscriber using discount PROMO Code: SEKUR15 for a 15% savings. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com .

The “Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs - Segment” interview with Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder of Coastal Kapital, LLC re-airs on this week’s New to The Street. TV Hosts Jane King and Rhonda Swan talk with Kortney in the studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace about the Company’s commercial funding operations. Kortney’s inspiration to start Coastal Kapital came from her experience in two failed business ventures. The biggest reason a company fails is a lack of capital or undercapitalization. Entrepreneurs decide to leverage everything to make a go of their businesses, and personal problems arise when things don’t go as expected. Coastal Kapital is a non-bank and non-credit report funding source focusing on asset-based lending, working capital needs, equipment leasing, business loans, merchant processing, and real-estate-backed funding. Kortney explains that Coastal Kapital looks at the individual and decides on needs based on the business model and a client’s aggressive posture and efforts. She helps other women find equipment solutions and other capital sources for the needs of their businesses and mentors and educates women on other business principles to help ensure success. Using the media is a key business model that more women need to utilize to successfully talk and market their business activities, products, and services. Kortney’s story is a chapter in the book by the TV Co-host Rhonda Swan: “Women Gone Wild: The Feminine Guide To Fearless Living .” Coastal Kapital, in the future, would like to open avenues for capital creation and assistance for women outside of the US, fund those entities, and provide business help accordingly. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Coastal Kapital, LLC - https://coastalkapital.com/ . The “Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs - Segment” interview with Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder of Coastal Kapital, LLC originally aired on July 17, 2022.

New to The Street re-airs the “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ), who talks with TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. The segment focuses on hack events from phishing campaigns disguised as legitimate entities like FedEx, American Express, Microsoft, and other prominent brand names. Alain states that this is the season for these hack attempts because of summertime travels and other worldwide cyclical events. Alain recommends that if you believe something is suspicious, take a minute, look at the email trail, and do some due diligence before clicking a link or answering the email. If it looks suspicious, it is probably an attempt to hack your data. For the best possible protections, become a subscriber to Sekur.com’s private communication services. Your data, bank account, and other sensitive information are sent and received through SekurSend/SekurReply encrypted features. The big tech open platforms are free to use, collect, share, and sell data and offer limited protections. Recently, a subscriber used their SekurMail account and sent an email blast to big-tech platform email owners; the big-tech platform flagged Sekur.com’s domain. In turn, Sekur canceled the subscriber’s account. Sekur offers a closed-loop secure encrypted platform where you can send 20 emails simultaneously. Because the Company operates in Switzerland, privacy rules are very tough. Sekur Private Data owns and controls its servers. They never ask for phone numbers, never collect, or sell data, never data mine, never store biometrics, never logs IP addresses, and never use 3rd party software/hardware providers. Subscribers can use PROMO Code: SEKUR15 for a 15% savings. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com . “What is your privacy worth?”

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) ($TNXP):

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) ($TNXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring, and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix’s portfolio comprises immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. Tonix’s immunology portfolio includes biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity, and cancer. TNX-15001 is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand in development to prevent allograft and xenograft rejection and treat autoimmune diseases. A Phase 1 study of TNX-1500 is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2022. Tonix’s rare disease portfolio includes TNX-29002 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome. The FDA has granted TNX-2900 Orphan-Drug Designation. Tonix’s infectious disease pipeline consists of a vaccine in development to prevent smallpox and Monkeypox called TNX-8013, next-generation vaccines to prevent COVID-19, and an antiviral to treat COVID-19. Tonix’s lead vaccine candidates for COVID-19 are TNX-1840 and TNX-18504, live virus vaccines based on Tonix’s recombinant pox vaccine (RPV) platform. TNX-35005 (sangivamycin, i.v. solution) is a small molecule antiviral drug to treat acute COVID-19 and is in the pre-IND stage of development. TNX-102 SL, (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) is a small molecule drug being developed to treat Long COVID, a chronic post-acute COVID-19 condition. Tonix expects to initiate a Phase 2 study in Long COVID in the second quarter of 2022. The Company’s CNS portfolio includes small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix’s lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL, is in mid-Phase 3 development to manage fibromyalgia, with a new Phase 3 study launched in the second quarter of 2022. Finally, TNX-13006 is a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication that is expected to start a Phase 2 trial in the second quarter of 2022 - https://www.tonixpharma.com . (1TNX-1500 is an investigational new biologic at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.2TNX-2900 is an investigational new drug at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.3TNX-801 is a live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration in development to protect against smallpox and Monkeypox. TNX-801 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.4TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 are live horsepox virus vaccines for percutaneous administration, in development to protect against COVID-19. TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 are designed to express the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein from the omicron and BA.2 variants, respectively. TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 are investigational new biologics at the pre-IND stage of development and have not been approved for any indication. 5TNX-3500 is an investigational new drug at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.6TNX-1300 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.)

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV):

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company focused on manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company’s strategy is to leverage human therapies for treating companion animals cost-effectively and time-efficiently. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company’s biomaterials, products, production processes, and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale - https://petvivo.com/ .

About Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: VBHI) ($VBHI):

Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: VBHI) ($VBHI) is an Energy Company based in Frisco, Texas, engaged in the acquisition and management of Mineral and Royalty interests in lower-risk, onshore oil and gas properties within the major oil and gas plays in the US. The Company’s dual-focused growth strategy relies primarily on leveraging management’s expertise to grow through the strategic acquisition of revenue-producing royalty interests and strategic and opportunistic non-operated working interests - www.verdebh.com .

About HCM Staffing & Consulting (HCM):

HCM Staffing & Consulting (HCM) for 25 years successfully placed technology talent in key positions across various industries. As a leading tech staffing firm with an extensive resume database and pipeline into this rapidly expanding field always hiring new employees. HCM Staffing recruits best-in-class talent and develops programs to upskill and retain your existing talent for companies in competitive markets struggling to attract and retain top talent. Unlike any other staffing firm, HCM Staffing is an end-to-end provider whose trademarked processes not only simplifies recruitment and personnel placement, but also customizes strategies to align staff mindsets with expectations, skills, and behaviors through education, training, and personalized coaching experiences. From programmers to CIOs, HCM’s success rate stands out as one of the best around - https://hcmscg.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About Coastal Kapital, LLC .

Coastal Kapital, LLC provides businesses with the capital needed to get a competitive edge, maximizing a company’s profits. Helping companies succeed since 2007, Coastal Kapital account executives with over 14 years of experience have relationships with over 150 different programs. Their clients understand that time equals money, and Coastal Kapital is the one-stop shop for all your financial needs and offers its clients the most innovative programs. They offer equipment leasing, business loans, working capital, merchant Processing, collateral asset, and real estate-backed funding, regardless of credit type. Coastal Kapital is a dedicated financial service leader in commercial equipment and asset-based lending and maintains relationships with business owners, vendors, and manufacturers across the US who value partnerships well as integrity - https://coastalkapital.com/ .

