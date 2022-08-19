Bumper.com and CarShield announce launch of strategic partnership

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognizing the importance of protecting a car owner's investment, Bumper.com announces a new partnership with CarShield, a leader in the vehicle warranty space. Most plans through CarShield provide vehicle owners coverage for the costliest car repair expenses, including but not limited to transmission, axle and engine repairs.

"We are extremely excited to partner with CarShield to offer our members an amazing monthly discount on extended warranty coverage in order to avoid unforeseen expensive repairs," said Alessandro Mannino, director of product at Bumper.com. "We see CarShield as one of the leaders in the space and believe our customers* will be happy with the services they provide."

"With all the knowledge and convenience that Bumper delivers to drivers and their automotive experience, it makes perfect sense to work together," said Mark Travis, CEO of CarShield. "As a company that aims to bring the best value to drivers, CarShield is proud to partner with Bumper.com."

Bumper.com members can receive a monthly discount of $30 off extended vehicle repair coverage for month-to-month contracts with CarShield, which joins other top vehicle-centric brands in the Bumper Rewards program that offers meaningful discounts and perks to its members.

Since the launch of Bumper.com's Rewards Program in April, the company has continued to cement itself as a super-app for car owners—providing car owners a way to save both time and money throughout their car buying, owning and selling journey.

Current Bumper.com Rewards include:

$30 off per month on extended vehicle repair coverage for month-to-month contracts.

30 days of unlimited car washes for free.

Four months off free ad-free music, sports, live radio and exclusive podcasts.

15% off parking.

Up to 15% off auto parts.

10% off and free delivery on repairs & maintenance.

10% off pre-purchase inspections.

Simplified title services through eTags.

$100 discount on all of Bumper.com car transport service reservations.

Additional Bumper.com membership benefits include:

Vehicle history reports.

Accident and salvage records lookups.

Theft record lookups.

Sales and background searches.

Title checks.

Specifications and equipment details.

Market values and ownership cost.

Search by VIN, license plate and model.

Multi-car monitoring and downloadable PDF reports.

Approved NMVTIS data provider.

Bumper Showroom - Research and save cars while browsing online before point of purchase.

Email and phone customer support.

With thousands of monthly active users, Bumper Rewards is the perfect opportunity to highlight a company or brand to car buyers, owners and sellers. The all-new rewards program is actively recruiting new partners to showcase to current users and the thousands of consumers who are signing up each day.

Get in touch with the partner team at Bumper.com to learn more about getting in front of this active and engaged automotive community.

*This offer is not available to Bumper users in Florida or California.

About Carshield

CarShield is the number one direct marketer of Vehicle Service Contracts in America. With over 2 Million contracts sold, CarShield's administrators have saved customers on their covered car repairs since 2005.

To learn more about CarShield, visit carshield.com.

Media Contact:

Brandon Evans

Brandon.Evans@carshield.com

About Bumper.com

Bumper.com's mission is simple: make the car-owning, buying and selling experience better and more affordable through vehicle history reports for one low cost. Membership also unlocks access to reliable information on accidents, recalls, market value and easy-to-use tools available online or through the Bumper.com mobile app. Follow Bumper.com on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. For partnership inquiries, email partners@bumper.com.

Media Contact:

Kerry Sherin

press@bumper.com

Related Images











Image 1





Bumper logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment