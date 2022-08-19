Correction: Kvika banki hf.: Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2022 and Earnings Outlook for the Next Four Quarters

English Icelandic

In note no. 4, on page no. 13 in the Group’s consolidated interim financial statements 30.06.2022 that were published on 18 August 2022, a table containing the performance of Group’s business segments for the first six months of the year is displayed. By mistake the figures for the net financial income for the business segments Asset Management and Commercial Banking were not correct. The correct figures are ISK 18,993 thousand for Asset Management and ISK 479,886 thousand for Commercial Banking. The correction has a corresponding effect on the net operating income and profit before tax for the business segments. The figures in the investor presentation were correct. The aforementioned correction does not have an effect on the Group’s income statement or its statement of financial position.

Attached is a corrected version of the Group’s consolidated interim financial statements for the first six months of the year 2022.

Attachment