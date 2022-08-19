New to The Street TV Announces its Five Business Guest Interviews, Episode #376 Airs on Bloomberg TV, Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 6:30 PM ET as Sponsored Programming

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces broadcasting its sponsored program business show, airing on Bloomberg TV , Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 6:30 PM ET.



New to The Street’s TV episode #376 will air the following five (5) business interviews:

1). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with Mr. John Lai, CEO/President.

2). Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TNXP) ($TNXP) interview with Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, and CEO.

3). Mikra Cellular Sciences' (a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. ) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) interview with Faraaz Jamal, CEO.

4). "Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs Segment" – Integrity Payment Processing, Inc.'s interview with Livia Caudell, CEO.

5). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Episode #376

New to The Street TV airs the interview at the Nasdaq Marketplace studio with Lai, CEO / President, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV). Talking with TV Host Jane King, John talks about PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company that manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. John provides viewers his corporate updates regarding PETV’s partnership with MWI Animal Health, a leading animal health products and services distributor, and Amerisource Bergen subsidiary . The relationship between PETV and MWI Animal Health continues to mature, creating business synergies. MWI Animal Health generates about $5B in revenues yearly and has a seasoned sales and marketing staff. Their sales team now markets PETV’s injectable patented Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology that treats osteoarthritis and joint afflictions for dogs, horses, and cats. A naturally derived product, Spryng mimics collagen tissue that significantly improves animals’ afflicted joints. MWI’s success comes from educating their veterinarian clients about their drug products, and now they are rolling-out educational videos about Spryng. John says veterinarian schools teach their doctors differently about treating animal osteoarthritis. He feels confident that the videos and other marketing materials can show Spryng successfully treating the bone-on-bone root cause of the disease. Petvivocare.org is a charitable organization at PETV which donates products to help animal rescue organizations treat dogs, cats, horses, and other animals suffering joint-related afflictions. Any animal care organization can apply for assistance by providing reasons for needing help. John is excited about business progress and looks forward to returning to the show to share further updates. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - https://petvivo.com/ and Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King welcomes back Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, CEO at Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP) ($TNXP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company. Talking from the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, Seth updates viewers about the Company’s current operations. Monkeypox is a global problem with over 17,000 cases outside of Africa, and Seth believes that the infection rate doubles each week. The WHO (World Health Organization) recently declared Monkeypox an international health emergency. For about ten years, Tonix Pharmaceuticals continue with the clinical development of the TNX-801 live vaccine to prevent Monkeypox and Smallpox. The overwhelming majority of those affected are men who have sex with men (“MSM”). Since Monkeypox is NOT an STD (sexually transmitted disease), other population demographics could catch the virus. Seth informs viewers about the Company’s live virus vaccine they are developing to prevent COVID. Unfortunately, current vaccines are not protective enough and have limited durations. Tonix intends to have its COVID vaccine overcome the current marketplace vaccine limitations. The Company opened its new “Advanced Development Center” that will manufacture clinical trial supplies for live virus vaccines for both COVID and MonkeyPox. Even with economic short-coming caused by COVID displacement, TNXP opened the new manufacturing center in about 1-year. The facility can respond to President Biden’s “ American Pandemic Preparedness Plan” (AP3), so Tonix can make, in 100-days, new vaccines to prevent new pathogen infections. Tonix is committed to improving the lives of patients by identifying, researching, and developing promising therapies which have the potential to address unmet needs. Dr. Lederman will come back on a future show with further updates. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - https://www.tonixpharma.com/ .

New to The Street TV re-airs the interview with Faraaz Jamal, CEO at Mikra Cellular Sciences ("Mikra"), a biosciences and consumer wellness company that develops innovative therapies for cellular health and a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF). Talking in-studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace, Jamal explains to TV Host Jane King the Company's uniquely formulated nutraceutical bio-active compounds. The CELLF™ product , once ingested, absorbs the mineral/nutrient compounds through the small intestines for cellular uses. Jamal reveals to viewers that cellular health is the key to wellness and the link between cellular activities and overall health. The vitamin market contains misconceptions and false claims about overall consumer wellness. Taking handfuls of pills is not the solution. Most of the time, one's body does not need certain compounds but requires other compounds. CELLF™ is a butter-type consistency that delivers its nutrient-filled combinations directly to the jejunum (mid-small intestine) and distributes from blood plasma to cells. The product doesn't need individual customization; it absorbs compounds on the cellular levels based on what the individual's body needs. Jamal says that due to the human stress from COVID-19 and other social and economic events, people are looking for ways to become healthy; as such, the growth in wellness-based products continues. The Company's recent consumer survey revealed that most people have difficulty maintaining personal health. All the cells and organs of the body are Mikra's targets to help individuals increase the body's cellular ability to recover from any form of stress and obtain a complete wellness solution. The parent Company, Lifeist Wellness, Inc., is a business incubator in the health wellness sector. It provides Mikra with the business and manufacturing support necessary to produce its bioactive consumer products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Mikra Cellular Sciences - https://wearemikra.com/ . The interview originally aired July 30, 2022.

New to The Street's airs the "Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs - Segment" interview with Livia Caudell, CEO at Integrity Payment Processing, Inc . ("Integrity"). In studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace, Livia talks to TV Co-Hosts Jane King and Rhonda Swan about the Company's business model. Integrity assists high-risk businesses like crypto, nutraceuticals, CBD, cannabis, online gaming, and other industries in getting them the best possible percentages when accepting credit cards. Mostly these industries place payment tickets at more than $2500; they are not your typical brick/mortar business. They need unique solutions to ensure seamless transactions when accepting debit/credit card payments. Livia is committed to assisting her clients with the best possible solutions with the lowest possible fees. Her most significant customers are in the cannabis industry , where dispensaries need a safer alternative beyond cash. Taking cards is a limited option for cannabis operators, and Integrity Payment Processing offers them merchant services with several merchant accounts. Many businesses who use Integrity's merchant services see increases in their bottom lines from reduced cost and sales increases from taking credit/debit cards as alternative payment options beyond just cash. Without a merchant account, a business cannot accept payments from a credit/debit card, and a merchant account is a must in today's growing digital money economy. Integrity Payments Processing, Inc. is a successful woman-owned business helping businesses with merchant accounts. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Integrity Payment Processing, Inc. - https://www.integritypaymentprocessing.com/ .

On the New to The Street TV show, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ), returns as a guest. He gives TV Host Jane King and viewers an overview of the successful Q2 corporate financial fundamentals based on selling its Sekur® cybersecurity products. With the persistent and increased hacking of personal data and privacy breaches on individuals and businesses, Sekur is getting new subscribers for its email, text, and other encrypted platforms . Alain told viewers that sales increased over 1100% for Q2 ending June 30, 2022, compared to Q2, 2021. And the revenue for July 2022 looks the best for the Company, and the Company expects the August 2022 revenue to exceed that of July 2022. The Company has good cash-on-hand, no debt, and expects operational profitability in Q1 2023. The Company is looking at a possible Nasdaq up-listing, and they plan on financing to enable them to acquire more users. Sekur expects higher revenues. SekurVPN (Virtual Private Network), SekurMail App for Android, and SekurMessenger mass use adoption by business and governmental entities from its Latin American division are all currently or soon to be available. The “Chat-by-Invite” feature is now in 61 countries, offering a secure SMS text platform to end-users. These subscription services are growing the Company’s bottom-line revenues. With no request for phone numbers, no open-source platform, no shared servers, no 3rd party providers, never selling or mining data, and a culture committed to privacy, Sekur Private Data offers cybersecurity solutions for a reasonable monthly fee. As an added protection to subscribers, Sekur operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. Viewers can try out the SekurMail/SekurMessanger and “Chat-by-Invite” and other services for a week free, and then become a subscriber using discount PROMO Code: SEKUR15 for a 15% savings. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV):

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company focused on manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company’s strategy is to leverage human therapies for treating companion animals cost-effectively and time-efficiently. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company’s biomaterials, products, production processes, and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale - https://petvivo.com/ .

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) ($TNXP):

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) ($TNXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring, and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix’s portfolio comprises immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. Tonix’s immunology portfolio includes biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity, and cancer. TNX-15001 is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand in development to prevent allograft and xenograft rejection and treat autoimmune diseases. A Phase 1 study of TNX-1500 is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2022. Tonix’s rare disease portfolio includes TNX-29002 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome. The FDA has granted TNX-2900 Orphan-Drug Designation. Tonix’s infectious disease pipeline consists of a vaccine in development to prevent smallpox and Monkeypox called TNX-8013, next-generation vaccines to prevent COVID-19, and an antiviral to treat COVID-19. Tonix’s lead vaccine candidates for COVID-19 are TNX-1840 and TNX-18504, live virus vaccines based on Tonix’s recombinant pox vaccine (RPV) platform. TNX-35005 (sangivamycin, i.v. solution) is a small molecule antiviral drug to treat acute COVID-19 and is in the pre-IND stage of development. TNX-102 SL, (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) is a small molecule drug being developed to treat Long COVID, a chronic post-acute COVID-19 condition. Tonix expects to initiate a Phase 2 study in Long COVID in the second quarter of 2022. The Company’s CNS portfolio includes small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix’s lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL, is in mid-Phase 3 development to manage fibromyalgia, with a new Phase 3 study launched in the second quarter of 2022. Finally, TNX-13006 is a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication that is expected to start a Phase 2 trial in the second quarter of 2022 - https://www.tonixpharma.com . (1TNX-1500 is an investigational new biologic at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.2TNX-2900 is an investigational new drug at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.3TNX-801 is a live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration in development to protect against smallpox and Monkeypox. TNX-801 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.4TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 are live horsepox virus vaccines for percutaneous administration, in development to protect against COVID-19. TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 are designed to express the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein from the omicron and BA.2 variants, respectively. TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 are investigational new biologics at the pre-IND stage of development and have not been approved for any indication. 5TNX-3500 is an investigational new drug at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.6TNX-1300 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.)

About Mikra Cellular Sciences :

Mikra Cellular Sciences ("Mikra"), a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), is a breakthrough Company seeking to unlock cellular potential and maximize the health of humans. Mikra intends to bridge the scientific gap between cellular health and consumer wellness and focuses on one's health at the cellular level. Human cells are responsible for the overall functionality of human biology. Mikra continues to develop products that can enhance cellular absorption of key and need minerals and nutrients to improve health and wellness. CELLF™ product is clinically tested and engineered to bring balance to the body and mind on a cellular level - https://wearemikra.com/ . Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) is sitting at the forefront of a post-pandemic wellness revolution, leveraging the advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Its portfolio business units include CannMart, a B2B wholesale distribution business that facilitates recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high margin cannabis 2.0 products; the CannMart.com marketplace, which provides US customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; Australian Vapes, the country's largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; Findify, a leading AI-powered search and discovery platform; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company seeking to develop innovative therapies for cellular health. Information on Lifeist and its businesses - www.lifeist.com , www.cannmart.com , www.australianvaporizers.com.au , www.wearemikra.com , and email: ir@lifeist.com .

About Integrity Payment Processing, Inc .:

Integrity Payment Processing, Inc. offers the lowest rates and has 5-star customer service with 100% transparency in prices/fees, no application fees, and no integration fees. They understand that each customer has its own unique business and that a standard merchant account is inadequate for their business operations. The electronic payment industry is not a one-solution-fits-all industry. Integrity Payment Processing, Inc. works hard to understand its clients' unique payment processing needs and customizes the best solutions for growth. Integrity Payment Processing is the premier payment solutions company that excels in tailoring solutions to the cannabis industry - https://www.integritypaymentprocessing.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, "New to The Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The paid-for-TV programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

"New to The Street" Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c6e32fc-3edf-44dc-aff7-e862d75ec5d3