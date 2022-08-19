Canada’s leading national research facilities receive significant investments to drive research and innovation

SUDBURY, Ontario, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s research infrastructure plays a critical role in advancing our society. Whether researchers are employing novel techniques to preserve biodiversity, monitoring the oceans to understand climate change, or developing drugs, vaccines and diagnostics to prevent and treat disease, they need cutting-edge laboratories and equipment to drive innovations that benefit Canadians.



Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, recognized the key role of research infrastructure by announcing more than $628 million to support 19 research infrastructure projects at institutions across the country. From the Government of Canada and through the Canada Foundation for Innovation’s (CFI) Major Science Initiatives (MSI) Fund, this investment will support the ongoing operation and maintenance needs of research facilities of national importance.

One of the infrastructure projects receiving CFI funding is SNOLAB, an internationally renowned ultra-clean facility primarily focused on the study of neutrino properties and sources and the search for galactic dark matter. Research at the facility, which is located two kilometres underground and the deepest of its kind, also includes genomics and metabolism studies, ultra-sensitive environmental monitoring and test facilities for quantum computing.

Examples of other facilities being funded through these investments are:

Advanced Laser Light Source (ALLS): Based at the Université du Québec – Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), Canada’s most powerful laser is operated at ALLS, the first facility of its kind in the world. Using lasers to investigate matter, ALLS enables leading-edge research in areas such as biology, medicine, chemistry, physics and telecommunications. Manufacturing more efficient batteries, using X-ray imaging for sustainable agriculture and detecting diseases at an earlier stage are some of ALLS’ numerous applications.



READ Making movies of matter as it changes, with the Advanced Laser Light Source





Based at the Université du Québec – Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), Canada’s most powerful laser is operated at ALLS, the first facility of its kind in the world. Using lasers to investigate matter, ALLS enables leading-edge research in areas such as biology, medicine, chemistry, physics and telecommunications. Manufacturing more efficient batteries, using X-ray imaging for sustainable agriculture and detecting diseases at an earlier stage are some of ALLS’ numerous applications. READ Making movies of matter as it changes, with the Advanced Laser Light Source Canadian Cancer Trials Group Operations and Statistics Centre at Queen's University: With about 20,000 members across the world, this is the only Canadian research facility with expertise and infrastructure capable of supporting the entire range of cancer trial proposals. Its patient engagement model has been extensively shared nationally and internationally. It was created by cancer researchers and aims to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. The research supported by this facility develops innovative therapies, advances understanding of cancer resistance and reduces the burden of cancer treatment.





With about 20,000 members across the world, this is the only Canadian research facility with expertise and infrastructure capable of supporting the entire range of cancer trial proposals. Its patient engagement model has been extensively shared nationally and internationally. It was created by cancer researchers and aims to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. The research supported by this facility develops innovative therapies, advances understanding of cancer resistance and reduces the burden of cancer treatment. Coalition Publica: A partnership between Érudit and the Public Knowledge Project, Coalition Publica is an initiative led by Université de Montréal to advance research dissemination and digital scholarly publishing in Canada. Supporting the social sciences and humanities in fields such as Indigenous studies and education, Coalition Publica is developing a non-commercial, open-source national infrastructure for digital scholarly publishing, diffusion and research.





A partnership between Érudit and the Public Knowledge Project, Coalition Publica is an initiative led by Université de Montréal to advance research dissemination and digital scholarly publishing in Canada. Supporting the social sciences and humanities in fields such as Indigenous studies and education, Coalition Publica is developing a non-commercial, open-source national infrastructure for digital scholarly publishing, diffusion and research. The Global Water Futures Observatories (GWFO): A network of 76 water monitoring sites across the country, GWFO encompasses lakes, rivers and wetlands in seven provinces and territories including six major river basins, as well as the Great Lakes. This network allows researchers to gain important insights into how changing climate and increased flooding, drought and contaminants are putting Canada's freshwaters at risk.



READ Mounting an early warning system for Canada’s looming water crisis, through the Global Water Futures Observatories





A network of 76 water monitoring sites across the country, GWFO encompasses lakes, rivers and wetlands in seven provinces and territories including six major river basins, as well as the Great Lakes. This network allows researchers to gain important insights into how changing climate and increased flooding, drought and contaminants are putting Canada's freshwaters at risk. READ Mounting an early warning system for Canada’s looming water crisis, through the Global Water Futures Observatories Ocean Networks Canada (ONC): Operating a broad range of ocean observatories from the deep ocean to coastal waters, and on land, ONC provides unique technical capabilities to advance our understanding of the role of oceans on climate change and the impact it has on them. The knowledge generated by this unique facility enables scientists, governments, organizations and citizens to make informed decisions for healthy ecosystems, strong economies and resilient communities. ONC is hosted and owned by the University of Victoria.



Find the full list of recipients here.

Quotes

“Through this investment, we’re supporting our world-class research facilities that drive innovation and the researchers who are making important discoveries across the country. We’re making sure that Canada is equipped to support the next generation of researchers who will tackle the world’s most pressing issues and who will advance our society for all to thrive.”

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

“These significant investments in world-class research infrastructure reflect the importance the CFI places on issues that affect our environment, the health, prosperity and quality of life of all Canadians.”

– Roseann O’Reilly Runte, President and CEO, Canada Foundation for Innovation

Quick facts

Today’s total investment made by the Government of Canada through the Canada Foundation for Innovation is $628,288,783.

In addition to supporting the ongoing operation and maintenance needs of research facilities of national importance, the MSI Fund ensures that these facilities use appropriate management and governance policies and practices.

A facility funded through the MSI Fund addresses the needs of a community of researchers representing a critical mass of users distributed across the country.



Associated links

Social media

For updates, follow us on Twitter @InnovationCA, LinkedIn and Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel to find videos about the CFI and its transformative research projects.

About the Canada Foundation for Innovation

Since 1997, the Canada Foundation for Innovation has made financial contributions to Canada’s universities, colleges, research hospitals and non-profit research organizations to increase their capability to carry out high-quality research. The CFI invests in infrastructure that researchers need to think big, innovate and push the boundaries of knowledge. It helps institutions to attract and retain the world’s top talent, to train the next generation of researchers and to support world-class research that strengthens the economy and improves the quality of life for all Canadians.

A promising future, now

25 years of investing in ideas that change our world

Contacts

Benoît Clément

Media Relations and Social Media Specialist

Canada Foundation for Innovation

C: 613-943-2580

benoit.clement@innovation.ca

Laurie Bouchard

Senior Manager, Communications

Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

laurie.bouchard@ised-isde.gc.ca