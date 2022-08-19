Multi-domain Controller Market to Advance at CAGR of 19.70% during 2022–2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - In-depth multi domain controller market growth analysis reiterates that automotive electrification is a major pivot for need for deploying smart vehicle architecture and software in ensuring safety and improving comfort. Slew of new ADAS (advance driver assistance systems) features in automotive applications have nudged OEMs and vehicle manufactures to adopt designs that integrate multiple multi-domain controller types. The multi-domain controller market size is projected to reach worth of US$ 18.78 Bn by 2031.



ADAS applications hold a key multi-domain controller market share. New-age integrated ADAS domain controllers are effective in collecting and processing vast amount of data from sensors and cameras in real-time. Especially in luxury and premium vehicles, OEMs and automotive companies are reinforcing these as a key value proposition for promoting safety and comfort for passengers looking for autonomous driving. Stridently, penetration of ADAS in all vehicles will catalyze creation of promising opportunities in multi-domain controller market.

Key Findings of Multi-domain Controller Market Study

Electrification of Vehicles Generate s Incredible Growth Prospects : Rise in electrification of vehicles is spurring efforts of firms in the automotive sector to commercialize electric vehicles (EVs). This is a key underpinning for deployment of multi-domain controllers in the vehicle architecture. Need for elegant but simple designs to integrate LIDAR, sensors, cameras, and IoT elements has extended the horizon for players in the multi-domain controller market.





Rise in electrification of vehicles is spurring efforts of firms in the automotive sector to commercialize electric vehicles (EVs). This is a key underpinning for deployment of multi-domain controllers in the vehicle architecture. Need for elegant but simple designs to integrate LIDAR, sensors, cameras, and IoT elements has extended the horizon for players in the multi-domain controller market. Widespread Adoption of ADAS in Various Vehicles to Propel Revenue Generation : Penetration of ADAS features notably in passenger vehicles is a key enabler for improving the safety and comfort for passengers in all vehicles. Of note, chassis domain controllers are rapidly gaining adoption, thereby generating substantial revenue streams in multi-domain controller market. Growth prospects are also invigorated by growing demand for autonomous vehicles globally in recent years. Indeed, the autonomous vehicles segment is highly lucrative, engendered by massive R&D in self-driving cars.





Penetration of ADAS features notably in passenger vehicles is a key enabler for improving the safety and comfort for passengers in all vehicles. Of note, chassis domain controllers are rapidly gaining adoption, thereby generating substantial revenue streams in multi-domain controller market. Growth prospects are also invigorated by growing demand for autonomous vehicles globally in recent years. Indeed, the autonomous vehicles segment is highly lucrative, engendered by massive R&D in self-driving cars. Industry Players Geared Toward Reducing Costs of Deployment: Focus on reducing the cost of deployment of multi-domain controllers as well as on boosting their performance aspects will bring new investments by automotive electronics companies. Many key OEMs in the multi-domain controller market are collaboratively working with automotive suppliers in a bid to reduce the cost and complexity of advanced driver assist system (ADAS) especially for their propriety driver monitoring systems.



Multi-domain Controller Market: Key Drivers

Rise in production of vehicles around the world over the years, in conjunction with emphasis on making them safer and more comfortable, has continuously enriched the prospects of the multi-domain controller market. Increasing trend of adoption of complex automotive electronics to improve the performance of automobile is spurring R&D in multi-domain controllers.





Growing trend of vehicle electrification, riding back of rising electric vehicle adoption, is expanding the avenues in multi-domain controller market. Of note, integration of AI, machine learning algorithms, and IoT (internet of things)-enabled technologies in automotive systems, will enrich the outlook of the multi-domain controller market.





Multi-domain Controller Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Europe is a remarkably lucrative region in multi-domain controller market and currently holds a major share. Strides in the production and sales of premium vehicles and rising penetration of ADAS in passenger vehicles have accelerated uptake of products. Furthermore, the trend of individual mobility gathering momentum among the elderly and differently-abled population has generated lucrative opportunities, which globally prominent vehicle manufacturers captured into in recent years.





Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a key share of the global multi-domain controller market during the forecast period (2022–2031). Rise in sales of passenger vehicles and increasing trend of ADAS integration in various vehicles will propel the prospects in the regional market.





Multi-domain Controller Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent companies profiled in this study are Texas Instruments Incorporated, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Autoliv Inc., KRONO-SAFE, Mobileye, NVIDIA Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Sasken Technologies Ltd., Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Visteon Corporation, and TATA ELXSI.



Multi-domain Controller Market Segmentation

Application Advance Driver Assistance System (ADAS) & Safety Engine & Powertrain Chassis & Body Control System Cockpit Others

Vehicle Autonomy Autonomous Vehicles Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicle Hatchback Sedan Utility Vehicle Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicles

Propulsion IC Engine Vehicles Gasoline/Petrol Vehicles Diesel Vehicles Electric Vehicles Battery Electric Vehicles Hybrid Electric Vehicles



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Countries

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia & CIS

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

South Korea

Brazil

Argentina

GCC

South Africa

