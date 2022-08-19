Apple Growth Partners Announces Staff Advancements, Top 300 Consecutive Ranking

Akron, OH, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, has announced staff promotions effective July 1. Seventeen employees earned career advancement due to their commitment to AGP’s clients, including two members of the firm’s operation team.

Audit and assurance department:

Justin Johnson, senior associate

Tim Connell, supervisor

Missy Sheahan, supervisor

Krista Steedly, senior manager

Tax department:

Hayley Browning, senior associate

Morgan Chitwood, senior associate

Allison Fabry, senior associate

Samantha Kasper, senior associate

Andrew Neal, supervisor

Logan Jaworski, manager

Hannah Pearce, manager

Xin Zhu, manager

Client accounting and business services department:

Melissa Freiman, senior associate

Jayne Anderson, senior associate

Business valuation department:

Andrew Adolph, senior associate

Operations department:

Cindy Gallo, specialist, learning and development

Tori Butler, manager, human resources

“The achievements of these 17 individuals resulted in well-deserved promotions as a testament to our firm’s purpose,” states Chuck Mullen, chairman. “We’re committed to providing world-class service and taking care of our staff, clients, and communities.”

In addition to the seventeen staff promotions, the firm is also celebrating being named a 2022 IPA 300 Firm, as announced by INSIDE Public Accounting. This is the sixth consecutive year the firm has been recognized as a Top 300 Firm, identifying the top U.S. accounting firms based on participating firm’s net revenues.

“As we continue to implement our strategic growth plan, acknowledging our staff’s promotions and recognition on the IPA list is critical to celebrating our successes along the way,” comments Erica Ishida, president. “We are only as strong as our team, and we our sights set on exponential growth.”

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners (AGP) is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 77 years of creative solutions that deliver healthy, sustainable growth. AGP offers a full range of services for privately held businesses, including tax planning and compliance, audit and assurance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), fraud prevention and detection, family office services for High-Net-Worth individuals, and transaction advisory. With more than 100 employees, AGP collaborates with business owners and partners across Ohio and beyond, extending client services through a remote workforce in 2020 while maintaining office locations in Akron, Canton, Charlotte (AGPN, PLLC), Chicago, and Cleveland. AGP’s professionals provide expertise in additional industries and services, such as employee benefit plans, bookkeeping, auto dealerships, manufacturing, construction and real estate, and Black-owned businesses. AGP’s mission statement is championing the Healthy Growth® of our people, our clients, and our communities through authenticity, world-class service, and taking care of each other.

To learn more, visit http://www.applegrowth.com.

