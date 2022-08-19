For the 5th Time, Absolute Web Appears on the Inc. 5000

MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Inc. revealed that Absolute Web made its annual Inc. 5000 list for five consecutive years, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. 5000 for the 5th consecutive year and be part of a selected list of fast-growing companies in America. This could not be possible without our talented and dedicated team as well as our clients and tech partners. Thank you all!"

- Roman Yoffe, CEO of Absolute Web

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144%. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Absolute Web

Absolute Web is an eCommerce Growth Agency based in Miami (FL), with additional offices in Los Angeles, Lisbon and Zaporizhzhia. Since 1999, Absolute Web has helped companies achieve their eCommerce goals using cutting-edge technologies, custom development, UI/UX design, API integrations and digital marketing. The agency has strong partnerships with leading eCommerce platforms such as Adobe Commerce, Shopify Plus and BigCommerce. To learn more, check www.absoluteweb.com.

Contact

Sergiu Tabaran

305.937.2526

info@absoluteweb.com



