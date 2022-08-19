Cardano Metaverse Project Cardalonia Partners With ReadyplayerMe To Create Playable Avatars, Readies For Land Presale

Tallinn, Estonia, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardalonia, a Cardano metaverse project announced today that they have collaborated with Ready Player Me to make avatars in the Cardalonia Metaverse. $LONIA token holders will be able to use their clan avatars and Ready Player Me avatars in a more life-like way to explore the Cardalonia Metaverse.

Cardalonia has also hit a very important milestone as they have announced in their telegram group that they would be listing on a centralized crypto exchange, P2pb2b which will be followed presale of Cardalonia Lands — called Terrania — starting after the October 1st staking vault snapshot.

Cardalonia is a virtual world where players can build, own and customize their own experiences on the Cardano Blockchain as players will be able to explore Caradalonia, complete tasks and earn rewards. Creators can also create Cardalonia compatible assets and trade them on the Cardalonia In App marketplace using the platform’s in-game money, called $Lonia utility tokens.

$LONIA utility token will be central to the Cardalonia ecosystem and in the future will be used to pay for fees within the Cardalonia ecosystem.

The Cardalonia ecosystem is the first Cardano metaverse project to have a non-custodial staking vault where LONIA token holders can stake their $LONIA tokens to earn up to 20% annual percentage yield (APY).

Users Can Create Cardalonia Compatible assets and trade them as NFTs on the Cardalonia Marketplace.

Cardalonia has total fixed supply of only 100 million of which 50% has been allocated to the public.

The Cardalonia Land presale is exclusive to $LONIA token holders who have staked a minimum of 7000 $LONIA tokens and have an additional 200 ADA in the wallet as at the time of the October snapshot.

How To Purchase $LONIA Tokens

Investors looking to purchase $LONIA can do so by joining in the Upcoming IEO on P2pb2b.

Join Cardalonia telegram group so as not to miss any updates on Cardalonia.

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not an investment advice. Please do your own research.

