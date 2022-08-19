World Insurance Associates Increases Rhode Island Presence with the Acquisition of Howard Russell Insurance

Iselin, NJ, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Howard Russell Insurance (“Howard Russell”) of East Greenwich, RI on June 1, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Howard Russell Insurance was founded in 1956 by Howard E. Russell, Jr., and his wife, Bess. Today the company is owned and operated by their daughters, Sally Russell and Heidi Russell Duggan. Howard Russell is a full service, independent insurance agency serving the needs of clients throughout Rhode Island and southern New England.

“At Howard Russell we are committed to excellence,” says Sally Russell, Owner, Howard Russell Insurance. “Since our founding in 1956, we have been working hard to ensure our clients receive the best possible insurance services.” “Our team of professionals offer unparalleled customer support and expert advice,” adds Heidi Russell Duggan, Owner, Howard Russell. “We are excited to continue this commitment to our clients as part of World.”

“I’d like to personally welcome Howard Russell Insurance to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “Their strong commitment to their clients and excellent customer service will fit very nicely with World’s mission and goals.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and Kiernan, Plunkett & Redihan LLP provided legal counsel to Howard Russell. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed 155 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #2 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance and is a Top-50 ranked personal lines agency by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.